TOWANDA — After four decades of practicing law — over 20 years of which were spent working for Bradford County — District Attorney Al Ondrey is calling it a career.
In a statement on Thursday, Ondrey announced that he would not seek re-election this year and subsequently retire at the end of his term.
At the expiration of this term, Ondrey will have served Bradford County for 21 years full time and some additional part time years as Assistant District Attorney and District Attorney.
“It has been my pleasure to serve Bradford County for these 20 plus years and will continue to be my honor to do so until the end of my term,” he said. “I thank the members of law enforcement and the community for their assistance over these years. My goal was to restore trust to the office after the unfortunate events leading to the resignation of the prior District Attorney and I believe that I have accomplished that.”
Ondrey was appointed district attorney on June 1, 2021, following the arrest and resignation of former DA Chad Salsman, who was later sentenced to 1 1/2 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice after sexually assaulting women he was supposed to serve through his role as a defense attorney. Ondrey was later elected to the position in November 2021 to finish out the remainder of the term.
Ondrey had originally run against Salsman for the post in the prior election, and did not return to his role as first assistant following Salsman’s victory.
But after his predecessor’s downfall, Ondrey got the call to be appointed to DA, which he accepted despite the turmoil facing the office.
“There were certainly issues with trust,” he explained in May of last year. “Fortunately, I had the benefit of having many people here and in outside organizations know me from my previous role as first assistant. But I also have to give the staff here credit for keeping the office running through a very difficult time. They stayed on top of things and kept it running smoothly, and they’ve continued to do that now.”
According to the Bradford County Office of Elections and Voter Services, those interested in running for district attorney should contact their political party leaders.
For additional information, contact Bradford County Elections Director Renee Smithkors at 570-265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
