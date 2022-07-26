Empty the Shelter event helps ensure pet adoptions

WAVERLY — A Waverly animal shelter has found new homes for its resident cats and dogs thanks to its adoption event.
The Empty the Shelter adoption event and rummage sale took place at Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA of Waverly on Saturday and Sunday.
Multiple families arrived at the 194 Shepard Rd. facility to take an animal home and buy an assortment of goods donated by local residents. All proceeds from the event go towards Stray Haven and its mission of caring for animals, while finding homes for them, according to Stray Haven Executive Director Sarah Hogan.
For the rummage sale, she stated that there was such a surplus of donated goods that she didn’t know where to store it all.
“We had a great turnout from the community with far more people than expected,” Hogan said.
The event is through the Best Friends Network, which is composed of animal shelters and rescue groups nationwide, according to its website.
“What they do for Stray Haven is give us a chance to do the reduced adoption fees and they subsidize it,” Hogan said. “That way, we are still able to cover the cost of the animals’ medical care to get them healthy enough to be adopted, as well as neutered and spayed.”
She stated that the shelter does its best to care for the animals and make them happy there. However, she said that its even better to see them go home with a caring individual.
The kennels were completely full with 28 dogs before the weekend, according to Hogan. As of Saturday afternoon, half of the dogs have been adopted. Before the event, approximately 60 cats were at the shelter, but around 15 have been adopted so far.
“These dogs and cats deserve great homes and we hope to make that happen for all of them,” she said.
