Inflation has continued to worsen across the U.S., and has affected companies and consumers alike.
For local small businesses, inflation has hit hard for owners as they try to keep up with the rising costs of their materials and resources.
Businesses throughout the Valley have had their own challenges from prices increasing and have been fighting to keep their customers and employees happy.
For Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe, located in Sayre, the cost of natural resources has risen greatly from last year’s percentages.
Owner of the cafe Colleen Bentley is aware of how much her resources have increased in price over time.
“Our prices are incredibly high,” she said.
Bentley noted that the national average percentages for produce have risen as chicken is up 56 percent from last year with the current price at $3.40, an increase from $2.36.
She added that the price of eggs is up 44 percent from last year, flour 10 percent, and coffee 2 percent.
“Our sugar and our butter is $3.49 a pound, where it used to be $1.89,” Bentley said. “It has been an incredible hardship on us.”
“When we order from the big trucks, our food purveyors, they check on service fees because gas has gone up,” she continued. “With the supply chain, they still can’t get a lot of stuff. When you order from them you never know what you are going to get.”
Bentley added that she shops in Wilkes-Barre and Bethlehem to find foods for her business.
“I hand pick what I like because we do fresh food everyday with what we make,” she said. “But now the gas to get down there is just incredibly expensive.”
She also discussed the raise in her prices.
“I consider us a place for the community and I love having this place and feeding the people here, and I’ve had to inch up my prices,” she said. “Hopefully when inflation gets under control we’ll be able to bring them back down.”
When it comes to her employees, Bentley does her best to accommodate them.
“When you employ people, you are responsible for their lives,” she said. “They come here and work and you want to give them as many hours as possible.”
Bentley added that she hopes the public will continue to support the small businesses in the area.
Ted Clark’s Busy Market, located in Waverly, relates to the rising cost of produce.
“We are watching our invoices very carefully because there definitely is inflation, I don’t think anybody could question that fact,” said Tim Clark of Ted Clark’s Busy Market.
“I think it’s a number of things that have caused it,” he said. “The pandemic, the short supply of things, the price of gas for everything delivered.”
“Our meat is our big draw here at the store and actually beef and pork prices have remained about the same as they were last year,” he said. “But chicken prices and eggs have skyrocketed.”
Clark noted that disease in birds has played a big role in the cost of poultry going up.
“With fewer chickens, the price goes up. It’s supply and demand,” he said.
“We’re raising prices only if we have to,” he added. “When prices start to go down we will certainly lower them.”
The price produce is not the only thing being increased across the U.S., as other industries face the challenges of inflation.
For Robinson Contracting and Landscaping LLC, located in Milan, the cost of materials has also grown tremendously.
“Inflation has affected our business with the costs of goods rising dramatically,” said Mallary Robinson.
She explained that the rising costs of materials such as plants, stone, mulch, gas, and other products has cut into their profits for the year. This has caused the prices of jobs and projects to also rise.
“With inflation, it has been very difficult to get materials at a reasonable price and time, if at all,” she said.
She added that the business foresaw this inflation and the rise of materials and products coming last year.
“We tried to order in bulk materials in 2021 for 2022, which has helped a lot of our jobs and projects for this year,” she said. “Even with the rise of materials, we try to keep our pricing the same in order to meet the needs and wants of our customers.”
For their employees, the business strives to keep their staff in high spirits.
“We have weekly meetings to discuss the concerns and to answer any questions they may have,” Robinson said. “We stay positive and upbeat with them to keep everyone motivated, even with their jobs being very labor intensive.”
This positivity includes their customers as well.
“Most of our customers have understood that materials are taking longer to get in and are working with us through these times,” she said. “We have had to do some rescheduling due to not being able to get in materials, which frustrates both parties, but so far so good.”
The floral industry has also been hit hard with the rising costs of materials.
For the Valley Flower Shoppe in Waverly, inflation is a result of several other challenges.
“We’re all still trying to recover from the pandemic, a loss of employees, finding products, and then inflation started,” said owner, operator and head designer Linda Vogel.
“We’re a small town, we take care of each other, we’re family,” she said. “Everybody is experiencing it, you can’t go to the grocery store and spend what you did a year ago or you come out with empty bags.”
“Every industry and business is facing problems with inflation,” she added. “We have to charge more, whether we like it or not.
“Five years ago, I had a shipment of flowers coming in every day,” Vogel continued. “Now with fuel costs, and the other costs they put on deliveries, the average price for a truck load is $20 to $30.”
Vogel notes that the floral industry is a part of many important events.
“Births, marriages, and we also help families grieve when they lose loved ones,” she said. “They are all things that flowers are a part of.”
“We just have to learn to live with it,” she said.
