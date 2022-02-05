The New York Office of Cannabis Management (NYOCM) on Thursday hosted its fourth “Cannabis Conversation,” — this one geared for the Southern Tier of New York. The conversation looked to introduce the community to the budding legalized marijuana industry in the state.
The virtual event is one of 11 total online seminars that the NYOCM is hosting as a community outreach initiative throughout the state. The online seminar was hosted by NYOCM Chair Tremaine Wright, who explained that NYOCM is in the midst of developing regulations for the new industry. However, some rules have already been set.
“Packaging and labelling of these products can’t appeal to youth,” she said. Additionally, no advertising will be allowed on billboards or where the audience is not expected to be at least 21 years old.
While the voters of the Village of Waverly will decide in March whether or not to allow legal dispensaries in the municipality, Wright said 522 municipalities statewide have opted out of allowing the businesses. That figure represents 34 percent of the municipalities in the state.
However, those opt-outs do not mean that no cannabis-related businesses can set up operations in those municipalities.
“There are nine types of cannabis business licenses that can be applied for, and municipalities have control over two of those — retail dispensaries and on-site consumption businesses,” Wright said.
Those nine license types are as follows:
- cultivator
- nursery
- processor
- distributor
- retail dispensary
- delivery
- on-site consumption
- adult-use cooperative
- microbusiness, which serves as a fusion of cultivator, processor, distributor and retailer.
In addition to the expected sales tax revenue to gained from the legalization of marijuana, Wright explained that NYOCM desires to promote “equity” through the industry by providing licenses to “equity applicants,” and expunging past marijuana convictions of New York residents, which primarily affect those belonging to minority communities, she noted.
“Equity and social justice are at the heart of MRTA (the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act),” she said. “This law automatically clears a person’s past marijuana convictions — nearly 400,000 records. Additionally, we’ve set a goal to award 50 percent of all adult-use licenses to social and economic equity applicants.”
In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county where the business is located would get a 1 percent tax share, and the municipality where it is located would get a 3 percent tax share. However, if the municipality is a village, for example, they would have to divide that 3 percent with the town in which they are located.
During the seminar, Wright broke down how those state taxes collected from the cannabis industry would be used. Forty percent would go to education; 40 percent would be dedicated to the Community Grants Reinvestment Fund, which awards “grants to nonprofit and community-based organizations disproportionally impacted by cannabis prohibition and other social equity initiatives,”; and 20 percent to the Drug Treatment and Education Fund, which would “develop and implement statewide public education campaigns and provide substance use disorder treatment programs for youth and adults.”
Wright also touched on the gifting operations, or “sticker stores” that have popped up around the state, and advised residents against purchasing items through those businesses.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
“These operations are illegal,” Wright said. “There is no gray market. The law is very clear. We are working with law enforcement regarding these operations and we would discourage individuals from utilizing these shops.”
The next “Cannabis Conversation” is scheduled for Feb. 7 and is geared for central New York. Signing up is free and available at cannabis.ny.gov/pressroom and clicking on the “Community Outreach Events” tab.
