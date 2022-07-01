Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Victoria Kipp, 30, of Barton, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three to 15 months, for the offense of Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Kipp for the offense occurring on Jan. 27, 2022.
Kyle Lane, 37, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days and County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, fines and costs of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of DUI, misdemeanor first degree and Habitual Offender, misdemeanor, second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane for the offense following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on May 3, 2022.
Kacee C. Davidson, 19, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, fines of $75, plus court costs, for the offense of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, misdemeanor of the second degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor and Retail Theft, summary.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Davidson on Dec. 2, 2021 for the Flight charge, Towanda Borough Police arrested Davidson on Oct. 6, 2021 and Sept. 24, 2021 for the Possession charges and Pennsylvania State Police arrested Davidson following investigation of a Retail Theft that occurred in Athens Township on May 19, 2021.
Daniel Stroud, 42, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 15 months for the offense of Aggravated Assault – Bodily Injury to Law Enforcement Officer, a felony 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stroud following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on Sept. 25, 2021.
Christopher Sellers, 59, homeless, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight months to 18 months, Restitution in the amount of $5,747.99, plus court costs, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, misdemeanor 2.
Athens Borough Police arrested Sellers for the offense occurring on Oct. 12, 2021.
