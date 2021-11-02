ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Milan teen is facing a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and several other charges, stemming from an incident on Sept. 27 during which he and another individual allegedly threw rocks from under a bridge, according to Athens Township police.
Tyler Cornish, 18, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a third degree felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second degree misdemeanor; and summary offenses of failure to obey traffic-control devices, failure to keep right and driving with no headlights, according to a police affidavit.
According to the affidavit, a police officer was dispatched to Dollar General on State Route 220 in Athens Township for a report of individuals throwing objects at vehicles from under the bridge near Macafee Road.
The affidavit said the officer “observed two foreign objects, appearing to be rocks, thrown in the direction of (his) patrol vehicle,” but was unable to locate anyone.
While patrolling the area, the officer noticed an empty vehicle in the dollar general parking lot, but another search was unable to yield anyone, per the affidavit.
At that time, the Athens Borough and Sayre Borough police departments were brought in to assist with the search, and multiple patrol vehicles were positioned throughout the area, the affidavit stated.
The report said two members of SBPD noticed a male walk out from behind the Dollar General, enter the vehicle and turn South on SR 220 without headlights on, and heard someone shout “c’mon man, they ain’t catching us” from inside the vehicle. Police said they then noticed another man jump the guard rail near the bridge before the vehicle turned right onto Macafee Road.
Sayre Police attempted a traffic stop, which was terminated when the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed, the affidavit said
After obtaining Cornish’s cell phone number, the phone was pinged to the area of Fulton Street in Waverly, and a vehicle matching the one from the Dollar General parking lot was pulled over on Spring Street in Sayre, according to the police.
Police said Cornish told them he noticed officers looking at the vehicle and hid in the woods while waiting for them to leave, but denied throwing objects at vehicles.
A preliminary hearing for Cornish is set for Nov. 9.
