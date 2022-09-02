WAVERLY — Village of Waverly trustees this week unanimously approved the purchase of new computers for police department vehicles.
Police Chief Dan Gelatt explained in a letter to the board that the department has been striving for years to get computers in police patrol vehicles. Due to recent upgrades in software and the village’s IT partnership with Tioga County, “the time has come to move forward and bring our agency up to standard,” he said.
“We reached out to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the Tioga County IT Department for help on a solution that would enable us to purchase and install all necessary from a single vendor,” Gelatt stated. “All law enforcement agencies in Tioga County are now utilizing the same policing software, so we wanted a setup that mirrored that of the other agencies.”
The cost of the equipment and installation is $27,653, and should last approximately five years.
The equipment, which includes laptops, mounts, printers, scanners, antennas, modems and more, will be installed into the department’s three patrol vehicles.
“The equipment, once installed and ready to go, will enable all officers to conduct any police work from the patrol vehicle,” Gelatt said. “This includes typing reports, taking depositions, running plates and names, issuing tickets, completing accident reports and receiving non-radio communication from dispatch.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.