On March 22, Greater Southern Tier BOCES residents will have the opportunity to vote on a “no additional tax impact” capital improvement project. This project will be fully funded by leveraging New York State Building Aid, managing debt service payments and reallocating existing funds.
This $20 million project is another step toward enhancing the organization’s buildings and programs for current and future students by focusing on campus-wide equity and the replacement of aging infrastructure items.
GST BOCES has a strong history of providing quality programs for students while maintaining its campus facilities. In an effort to protect past investments, GST BOCES and the Board of Education worked hard to develop a plan that would cause no tax impact on GST BOCES residents or component districts. Plans include replacement of items that have the potential to fail and/or are substandard, as they are at the end of their warranties or expected useful life. Upgrading these items now will not only provide better experiences for students and staff, but also will allow for the facilities to run at maximum efficiency. Other improvements focus on creating equity among each campus to allow for equal opportunities for all students.
Organizational-wide infrastructure improvements include the replacement of natural gas piping, underground electric, water piping and network fiber. In addition, the GST BOCES Wildwood (Hornell) and Coopers Plains campuses will have their sewer lines replaced. Most of these infrastructure items are original to the building and are not up to current standards. Having out-of-date infrastructure means more maintenance and the possibility of failure.
Currently, the Wildwood and Coopers Plains campuses do not have indoor athletic facilities and students have their physical education programs in classrooms. This project proposes gymnasium/auditorium additions to both sites, giving students the chance to exercise in an appropriate space. Having these new spaces will open up the possibilities to expand programming as well. Students can benefit from more physical education classes, recreational programs and performance space. The community can benefit from the ability to use the space for community events, meetings and Adult Education classes.
The capital project vote will be held on Tuesday, March 22, between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. at the GST BOCES Bush Campus (459 Philo Road, Elmira, NY 14903) in Building #1, the Coopers Plains Campus (9579 Vocational Drive, Painted Post, NY 14870) in Building #8 and the Wildwood Campus (1126 Bald Hill Road, Hornell, NY 14843) in Building #1. Applications for absentee ballots to vote on the proposition may be applied for at the office of the Board Clerk by calling (607) 654-2283 or by emailing ktaylor@gstboces.org. All GST BOCES region residents are encouraged to exercise their right to vote.
For more information on this project, please visit the GST BOCES website at https://www.gstboces.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.