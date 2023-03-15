SAYRE — A comprehensive study recently completed by Bradford County revealed a number of weaknesses related to EMS operations throughout the area — but also offered a number of potential solutions to help improve EMS services.
The study was conducted by Fitch and Associates after the emergency services firm was approached by the Bradford County Department of Public Safety and the county’s emergency medical services association. The study was presented to the Sayre Borough council last week by Greater Valley EMS Chief Derrick Hall.
“The goal of this study is to provide Bradford County with an evaluation of its existing operations and to work closely with the County’s EMS partners, to ensure long-term success, viability, and sustainability of EMS operations,” stated a copy of the 100-page study. “The comprehensive study of the current EMS system assesses whether current operations are in line with generally accepted standards and benchmarks of comparable EMS agencies based on ‘best practices’ for local, community-based EMS systems.”
The study found that, while EMS services are a source of pride amongst local community members, Bradford County overall is “not well served compared to the common expectation for 911 emergency medical response in the U.S.,” and noted that the average ambulance wait time of 27 minutes was not a desirable figure — and that a 20-minute response time for 90 percent of service calls would be more on par with expectations.
“There is no one entity that is responsible to coordinate and provide accountability for the overall system that includes at its core, 911 dispatch, first response, and ambulance transport,” the study said. “The patchwork of EMS agencies barely meets the accepted benchmarks for an EMS system.”
Additionally, the main challenges facing local EMS services are also two of the most serious that any organization could face — lack of staffing and funding.
“EMS agencies spring up to serve their specific communities, but often struggle with staffing and financial support,” the study stated. “Many of the all-volunteer EMS agencies have or are on the brink of collapsing. With the increased call volume, decrease in volunteerism, the increased education requirements, increased time commitment, and lack of funding, the volunteer EMS agencies are struggling to maintain staff.”
While many EMS agencies reported significant efforts to train entry-level first responders, recruitment and retention remain as large barriers.
However, the study also laid out a list of options that the county and local EMS agencies can explore to bolster ambulance services.
“Option Zero” largely supports the status quo, along with some baseline recommendations to marginally improve service. Hall explained to the borough council that many agencies will begin to explore implementing these strategies right away.
According to the study, actions that the county can take to further support the status quo are outlined below:
- Change dispatch policy to dispatch a staffed ambulance upon immediate request for service, thereby eliminating delays while waiting for agencies to gather personnel to staff the ambulance. Dispatch services should simultaneously dispatch the primary agency and a staffed ambulance.
- Establish dispatch agreements between each agency and County 911 that the agencies will provide mutual aid of the next closest unit.
- Require that staffed EMS unit’s mark-up or communicate their status with the Bradford County 911 Center at the beginning and end of each shift.
- Implement Automatic Vehicle Locaters (AVL) for all EMS resources so units can be tracked and deployed based on the closest EMS unit available. Agreement and cooperation of all transporting EMS agencies would need to be achieved.
- Develop group purchase contracts available to all agencies for items such as fuel, medical supplies/equipment, medical and dental insurance, fleet purchases, and maintenance, etc.
- Develop a dedicated EMS revenue stream that provides support to agencies for large purchases and other system wide improvements. The County and the EMS Association could manage the funds and seek recommendations through the EMS Association for necessary purchases and group benefits.
“These are some of the easy things from the level zero, which isn’t necessarily ‘status quo,’” said Hall. “It’s just some easily-implementable solutions to that.”
The main caveat in “Option One” was for Bradford County to create a position of EMS coordinator and a countywide EMS oversight program, as well as develop a countywide funding plan.
“So that’s on the table,” Hall said. “The commissioners are exploring that and what it might entail budget-wise and creating that full-time position.”
“Option Two” recommended the establishment of an EMS Authority, which is a more collaborative effort amongst agencies along with the county. Hall noted that there are currently eight EMS Authorities in Pennsylvania.
“This option offers a solid opportunity for improvements with a minimal amount of disruption,” the study stated. “EMS agencies with substantial local support can thrive while all agencies can seek savings through group purchasing contracts and other efficiencies. The option also allows a systems approach to evolve with higher levels of coordination.”
“Option Three,” and the least likely of the scenarios at least in the near future, is the creation of a single EMS provider system throughout the entire county.
“(Fitch) did recognize that all of the EMS systems are already operating with pretty low overhead now, so that having one large system could actually create more overhead,” Hall said. “That’s not something really on the table immediately. We’re really looking at those level zero options and moving towards that level one as far as consolidated training efforts at the county level.”
