Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Timothy Hamm, 37, Towanda, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 84 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, Hamm will receive an additional license suspension of 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (4th offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree. All his sentences will run consecutive with his other sentences.
Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hamm following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on September.
Jared D. Jayne, 26, Waverly, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 24 months, fines of $1,700, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and driving under suspension, a summary offense.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Jayne for the offenses occurring on August 17, 2020.
Angelo L. Dyke, 21, Troy, Pa., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, a crime of domestic violence.
Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Township Police Department arrested Dyke for the offense occurring on April 1, 2021.
Kevin L. Bump, 48, Towanda, Pa., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of forgery, a felony of the second degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bump for the offense occurring on January 25, 2021.
Morgan Keller, 35, of Hatboro, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days (flat) and 9 months electronic monitoring, followed by probation supervision for a term of 6 years, fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (3rd offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Keller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on August 18, 2020.
Seth Wheatley, 38, Waverly, N.Y., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wheatley for the offense occurring on March 27, 2021.
Chad L. Payne, 31, of Horseheads, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Faculty for 4 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Payne following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on January 3, 2021.
Chad L. Payne, 31, of Horseheads, N.Y., was sentenced to fines of $300.00, for the offense of harassment, a summary offense.
Trooper Michael Morariu of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Payne following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on March 4, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.