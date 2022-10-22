SAYRE — Both Sayre and Athens School Boards approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania at their monthly meetings this week.
The Guaranteed Admissions Agreement assures qualified students admission to a Bachelors program, on-campus housing, and up to $28,000 in scholarships.
Commonwealth University consists of three universities: Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield brought together into a single institution. According to district officials, the three universities together as Commonwealth University and 14 school districts in central Pennsylvania have signed the agreement.
“This is an exceptional opportunity for all of our graduating Athens students, starting with the class of 2023,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said.
Stage shared the criteria set forth by the Commonwealth University to guarantee students admission to their chosen program. This includes applying no later than Dec. 15 for a Bachelor’s program offered by the Commonwealth University, and to graduate high school. Additionally, students are awarded an academic merit-based scholarship, based upon their GPA of 3.8 or higher, starting at $7,000 annually for a total of $28,000.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio shared additional information on GPA requirements.
“If students have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, the scholarship would be $24,000 across four years, and that’s $6,000 per year,” Daloisio said. “If they had a GPA when they graduated of 3.0 to 3.49, it would be a guaranteed scholarship of $16,000 over their four years of $4,000 per year. If they have a GPA of 2.5 through 2.99, it’s a $12,000 scholarship for $3,000 per year.”
Stage added that students must take a minimum of 12 credits per semester and stay above a 2.5 GPA while in college.
According to the official agreement from Commonwealth University, the purpose is to establish a Guaranteed Admissions Agreement to recognize and reward the academic preparation of all respective school district in their pursuit of higher education, to enable graduates of all respective high schools to build upon their education and training by earning a baccalaureate degree in a seamless educational partnership, and to enable Commonwealth University to attract a more diverse population of students who have already demonstrated academic success.
Additionally, to enable respective graduates to obtain a quality education at a low cost, and, in doing so, provide the commonwealth with additional qualified graduates and to ensure recognition of the continuity of academic progress, consideration for the transferability of credits between secondary and postsecondary institutions, and to reward strong academic performance during the students’ high school career.
District officials shared that the other school districts included in the agreement are Canton, Coudersport, Galeton, Northeast Bradford, Northern Potter, Northern and Southern Tioga, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy, Wellsboro, and Wyalusing.
The scholarship is renewable for up to four academic years or eight consecutive fall and spring academic semesters if all criteria are met. Additionally, on campus housing at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, or Mansfield campuses will be guaranteed for up to four years of full time student enrollment of 12 credits per semester.
“I hope this is an opportunity for kids and their families that thought that college was not an affordable option for them to at least attempt college,” Stage said.
