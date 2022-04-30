Waverly grad Jilson living his dream in NASCAR

At local race tracks across the country there are young kids dreaming of making it to the big time — NASCAR.
For 2006 Waverly High School graduate Anthony Jilson, that dream has become a reality.
Jilson has been working in NASCAR garages since the summer after his high school graduation, but it all started back at his home track, Chemung Speedrome.
“I grew up racing at Chemung with my dad, and my dad (Matt Jilson) still races there today with Lee Sharpsteen driving it. (Lee) is actually my childhood best friend,” Jilson said.
Jilson knew that if he wanted to achieve his dream he would need to move away from his hometown — and he took a chance right after he graduated from WHS.
“I graduated (high school) in June and moved to North Carolina in August and went to work,” he said.
Jilson was lucky enough to have a contact in NASCAR with local legend Todd Bodine. He and his brothers Geoff and Brett have a combined 67 career wins across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series.
“I got hooked up with the Bodines and I worked at Germain Racing on Todd Bodine’s truck,” said Jilson, who was an interior and tire guy for Bodine.
It didn’t take long for Jilson to taste victory in NASCAR’s Truck Series.
“I won two championships with (Todd) in ‘06 and 2010,” he said.
Winning a title that early in his career was a great experience, but getting to do it with one of his hometown’s biggest racing legends made it even more special.
“It’s obviously something you want to do. You grow up thinking about winning a championship in NASCAR and it’s pretty special, especially being where we’re from. The Bodines are the biggest names in NASCAR if you’re from Chemung or that area,” Jilson said. “Luckily, I knew them personally and when I got here I called Todd and he hooked me right up.”
Jilson would work with Bodine and Germain Racing until 2011 before moving on to Turner-Scott Motorsports with Jeb Burton. There he would join the pit crew for Burton’s team.
“I was the guy with the gun who hit the five lug nuts,” said Jilson, who also worked interiors for Burton for a while.
Jilson would eventually get a chance to move up to the big league’s — NASCAR’s Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.
There, he would work as a general mechanic for up-and-coming NASCAR star Kyle Larson.
“It was a big time change. It was probably first time I felt (out of place) at times, I guess ... If you make a mistake there you’re getting fired,” Jilson said of working in a Cup Series shop.
Jilson was part of Laron’s team for his six Cup wins while he was with Ganassi.
When Chip Ganassi sold his racing team, Jilson would head over to the newly formed Trackhouse Racing to work with drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.
His current title is shop underneath mechanic which keeps him at the team headquarters in North Carolina instead of being on the road with the drivers.
So when Chastain was chasing his second win of the season last weekend, Jilson was watching at home — but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t fired up.
“With three to go there when we were running third, at times I still get butterflies, man. It’s still a dream. It’s pretty cool and pretty special to win in the Cup series. It’s not easy,” he said.
Jilson said the team at Trackhouse celebrates wins like Chastain’s at Talladega last Sunday, but not for long.
“We try to take a little bit of time and celebrate, but right now we’re ready to win a championship. We celebrated a little bit (Monday and Tuesday) but now it’s time to get back to work and go to Dover.”
Chastain currently sits in ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and he is tied for the most wins this season and leads the series in top five finishes.
Jilson is thrilled to see Chastain shine on the big stage.
“Working with Ross, (he is) a special kid. Ross didn’t come from much. He worked his way up the ladder and a lot of people don’t realize, a couple years ago he lost his sponsor at Chip Ganassi. He was going to go full time Xfinity racing and I really believe we would have won the Xfinity championship with him. I mean that’s where we were heading towards with him, so it’s just cool to see him finally get an opportunity and show people what his talent really is,” Jilson said.
Jilson’s current position with Trackhouse has him cheering on Chastain and Suarez from home, but that also means he has time to help out in his community.
“It’s nice staying home. I grew up racing and now I also take care of some Go-Karts for kids and teach them how to race at Millbridge Speedway.”
Jilson also lends a hand to drivers back at his home track.
“I’ve helped out Chase Sinsabaugh quite a bit, (I) helped DJ Shaw quite a bit. We’ve also helped out Bryce Bailey a lot, which he’s on the dirt side,” he said.
Jilson knows there are currently a lot of talented drivers racing at Chemung — just like there was back when he was competing there.
“A lot of people don’t realize that where we’re from there’s some really talented kids that race. I grew up racing with Tony Hanbury and Dan Kurjieski ... I raced against George Kent back in the day, so there’s a lot of good racers where we’re from,” he said.
The road to NASCAR for Jilson certainly started back at Chemung Speedrome — and it really began well before Anthony was even born.
“A lot of people don’t realize, I’m a third generation racer. My grandpa (David Jilson) was the Chemung flagger way back in the day and then my dad raced and I raced. I feel like I’m living a dream for my dad and at the same time living it for myself, so it’s pretty cool,” Jilson said.
Jilson is living his dream — and he is looking to keep it going for a long time.
“I’m in it for the long haul. I’ve been doing this ever since I graduated in ‘06 and it’s crazy to think that I’ve been working in professional racing for that long but I’m only 34 so I’ve got a lot more years in me.”
