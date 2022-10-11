SAYRE — Families had their first taste of Halloween this past weekend at Sutty’s Salvage’s eighth annual haunted house event.
The Sutty’s Slaughter: Yard of Lost Souls event made sure attendees had a scary good time as it included several haunted attractions such as a hayride, junkyard, and two haunted houses on both Friday and Saturday night.
“I couldn’t anticipate the amount of people that came,” said Sutty’s Salvage owner Tracy Sutton. “It was a big turnout and a lot of hard work.”
Sutton shared that over 100 volunteers participated in the event to dress up and scare.
Additionally, Sutty’s saw many donations for Stray Haven and Bradford County Humane Society as the event encouraged the public to bring cat and dog food, litter, paper towels, bleach, and anything else animals would need.
“Last year we got about two months worth of food for both Stray Haven and Bradford County Humane Society and I would say we have done equal this year,” Sutton said. “There’s plenty to go around, it’s great.”
Sutton thanked members of Stray Haven Humane Society for being a big help at the event.
Ruby Mosier, who helped in the event, was happy to see older kids in attendance.
“There’s not a lot in the Valley for teenagers to do and it’s so great to see them come down,” Mosier said.
In addition, pumpkins and candy were available to the public.
Sutton noted that the event welcomed thousands of people over the weekend and looks forward to doing the event again in the future.
