Photo provided
An excavator was brought by Austin’s Excavating and Paving to take off the top of the building and allow firefighters to extinguish all the interior flames.
WAVERLY – Sometime between 8:10 and 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, the Waverly-Barton Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire on Lincoln Street in the Village of Waverly.
Waverly-Barton Fire Chief Don Howard said that the fire was already strong and spreading rapidly when firefighters arrived on scene.
“We had heavy fire in the backside of the structure,” said Howard, “and then it extended throughout the house very rapidly.”
According to Howard, firefighters were on scene and fighting the flames until about 3:30 a.m. The house was a total loss. The residents were uninjured, but they lost a dog and two cats.
The fire spread so much that the help of an excavator was needed to reach all of the interior flames.
“We had to bring in Austin’s (Excavating and Paving) for an excavator to be able to take (off) the top half of the structure,” said Howard. “We couldn’t do any interior attack because of the magnitude of the fire.”
Howard said the fire was deemed accidental, and it’s believed that the cause may have been electrical in nature.
Howard expressed gratitude for the other departments that responded.
“I just want to thank all the Valley fire departments that came to the scene to help us on the mutual aid side,” said Howard. “We had two other structures that we had to protect and everybody did a great job.”
