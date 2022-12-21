Spencer-Van Etten School District receives donation to help families for holidays

From Left to right: Tioga County Deputy Brenda Yeager, Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case, school nurses: Donna Gulde, Teri Vallely, and Hannah Wilbur and Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly.
Spencer-Van Etten School District is one of three local school districts to receive a holiday donation from local organization, Cops 4 a Cause.
On Dec. 19, Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly and Tioga County Deputy Brenda Yeager
Presented the generous donation of 30 Spencer Big M gift cards totaling $1,500 to Spencer-Van Etten.
School District Superintendent Barbara Case and school nurses for distribution to K through 12 students and their families in need to assist with purchasing food and household necessities this holiday season.
“On behalf of the Spencer-Van Etten community, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Cops 4 a Cause organization for their generosity to our families. Daily living brings financial stress to families, and the holidays often compound challenges. These gift cards will ensure that families have essential items to meet their needs over holiday break,” said Case. “What a true testament to sense of community!”
As part of its annual tradition, Cops 4 a Cause purchased a total of $5,500 in gift cards from area grocery stores to benefit families in the three school districts. “There are a lot of added expenses around the holiday season. We’re doing two things: We’re helping businesses with in the community and we’re helping those in need,” said Pauly.
Founded in 2018 to give back to the communities where members live and work, Cops 4 a Cause (C4C) is a 501 c (3) non-profit charity located in New York State, comprised of active and retired law enforcement members and supported by community members. As a result of its fundraising efforts, C4C is able to provide financial support to organizations, individuals and their families at times when they need it most.
