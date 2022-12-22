Santa Claus might be relocating his workshop to the Valley for Christmas, because it’s going to feel a lot like the North Pole this weekend.
According to Wiles Valley Weather owner Nathan Wiles, an Arctic blast will follow a storm that begins today and ends Friday, freezing over the entire region in a matter of hours.
“We’re watching some front-end moisture that will arrive around mid-morning — in the 9 to 11 a.m. range — and we’ll probably get about one to two inches of snow through the early afternoon until it turns into all rain by late afternoon,” he said.
Wiles explained that the rain will continue overnight and through the middle of Friday morning — and then the bitter cold begins arriving.
“We might get another inch of snow once the colder air comes in, but there won’t be a lot as far as snowfall. The real problem with the storm is the temperatures,” he said. “We’re going to be in the mid 40s Friday morning, and by about 11 a.m. we’ll already be below freezing. We’ll descend into the teens by the afternoon, and around sunset we’ll be in the single digits.”
Combine that with 40 mph wind gusts, and wind chills by Friday night into Saturday morning will make it feel like -10 to even -20 degrees. Wiles explained that a mature low pressure system dipping down from the North Pole region into the western United States and then pushing east is the culprit for the crashing temperatures.
“Flash freezing is definitely a concern,” Wiles added. “I’m hopeful that the high winds will dry off some surfaces before they freeze over, but there will certainly be some slick spots as everything starts to freeze. I’d anticipate some travel impacts and delays and drivers should be cautious against that and things like black ice.”
The Arctic cold will remain over the Valley through Christmas, said Wiles, as some areas will be lucky to reach 20 degrees on the big day, itself. He added that there is some chance for isolated lake effect snow over the weekend, but most of it should remain to the north well into New York.
“It’s such an uncommon storm; it’s hard to compare it to anything else we’ve had,” Wiles said. “People just need to be careful and plan accordingly.”
For more information or to stay up to date with Valley weather, follow Wiles Valley Weather on Facebook or visit www.wilesvalleyweather.com.
