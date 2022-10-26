Guthrie surgeon returns after performing facial surgeries in Ukraine

SAYRE — Guthrie Surgeon Dr. John Frodel recently returned from Ukraine after he and a group of physicians from The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) performed surgery on those with facial injuries suffered in the Ukraine conflict.
The mission spanned across nine days with operations on about 40 patients with severe facial injuries.
Dr. Frodel shared that the journey of going to Ukraine began several years ago.
“It all goes back to about 25 years ago when there was the war on the former Yugoslavia,” Dr. Frodel said. “I was invited as part of a medical team to do war injuries in Croatia and it turned out to be very rewarding both in terms of the initial exposure and experience but then it became an educational experience. We went back many times watching these surgeons become much better at their skills and it’s just a win-win relationship. But, the scale was much smaller than what I saw start in late February and all I could do was think about how Ukraine was going to need a lot of help.”
Dr. Frodel further shared that after contacting AAFPRS, the organization got him in touch with Face to Face, a humanitarian program affiliated with the academy.
“They (Face to Face) promptly responded and it became clear to me that the next step is that none of us (medical team) had any contacts in Ukraine,” Dr. Frodel said. “We had to find them and it’s almost like they found us. Within literally a month and a half to two months, we were planning the trip. The organizations that we got involved with are both Ukrainian-American humanitarian and educational groups and before we knew it we had a place in Ukraine to go to.”
Dr. Frodel and the group of physicians performed the surgeries in West Ukraine in a safer part of the country.
“I figured it (the mission) would have been in 2023 or something but it was in September of this year, so it happened extremely fast,” Dr. Frodel said. “The group came together very quickly; the surgeons, nurses, and the other people that were helping us out. Turns out everyone of us is from New York State, ironically, and it also turned out to be the most amazing group. We are all very close now and plan on going back again.”
He added that a sponsor of AAFPRS at INgenius, a platform for the development of medicine and science in Ukraine, brought the physician team and Ukraine physicians together by recruiting the patients with a nationwide announcement. The team had to unfortunately cut the number of patients short to about 40 because the response was so big. The patients consisted of both military and civilian.
Dr. Frodel also mentioned the Razom organization, a non-profit Ukrainian-American human rights organization who helped make the mission possible.
“They (the patients) sent us their histories and the events that led to their injuries,” Dr. Frodel said. “When we met and actually spoke to the patients, oftentimes their concerns were different than what we interpreted they would be. So, even though we had plans for every single patient, we changed them on probably a third of the patients. Then we just started operating. It was on a Saturday, we had Sunday off, then we operated every day the next four days at 14 hours per day. It was very tense and exhausting, but we loved it.”
Dr. Frodel added that the team traveled with 25 suitcases of supplies, many of which were donated. They estimated over $1 million in value was donated in terms of equipment and supplies.
In addition to Dr. Frodel, the team included five primary surgeons, three of which were not facial plastic surgeons but skilled in their practice, and various Ukrainian surgeons.
The medical team operated on 35 patients, with one patient having surgery twice.
Dr. Frodel and the group of physicians plan to return to Ukraine in the spring to perform more facial surgeries. In addition, they hope to have multiple teams going to Ukraine in the upcoming years and to train more Ukrainian surgeons at different stages of injury.
“It was really easy to fall in love with these people,” he said. “The patients, the doctors, the nurses, they were all so positive. It is pretty amazing watching a country go through this and getting to meet some of the people and how they are trying to live a normal life in the face of something so tragic.”
Additionally, Dr. Frodel plans to possibly return earlier with a different group related to the medical team through the AAFPRS.
“I’m looking forward to going back, I really am,” he said.
He added that any kind of support towards the Ukranians is appreciated, whether it be financially or through prayers.
“The Ukanians are amazing,” Dr. Frodel said. “They are tough and they have a great sense of humor. It’s very difficult for them to stay positive, but they do and it is just incredibly inspiring. Not just to those that went on this, but to anybody that is paying attention at all.”
