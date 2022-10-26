Guthrie surgeon returns after performing facial surgeries in Ukraine

Dr. John Frodel shares pictures and stories from his trip to Ukraine after he and a group of physicians performed surgery on those with facial injuries as a result of the current conflict.

 Nicole Lamberti/Morning Times

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments