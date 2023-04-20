ATHENS — The Athens School Board received a presentation from Chad Carlson, fifth grade teacher at SRU Elementary, as he shared details this week on the upcoming career expo hosted by students.
Carlson shared that he met with other teachers and came up with the idea of the career expo for fifth graders at SRU Elementary School.
“Kids always see the career days and they get to talk to other people doing careers so we wanted the kids to shine,” Carlson said.
He added that the fifth grade students have been working on career projects for the last four months in preparation for the career expo. Their projects will be presented by them to share their findings and educate those on their specific career choice.
Four fifth graders brought their career projects to the school board meeting including video game design, elementary teaching, fashion design, and architecture.
Carlson shared that the teachers tried to hit all modalities for the expo including technology and writing components, as well as optional projects, models, books, and photos.
A mandatory home project was also available for students to work on leading up to the career expo. The project consisted of fifth graders choosing a career, researching it, and presenting it on a board with free rein on designing.
The projects have also hit several state standards including writing, technology, and speaking standards to cover an entire realm of career skills for the students.
He added that interviews are being set up within the week with professionals around the East Coast to meet with the students to discuss with them about possible future careers and to see what they may or may not be interested in, including presenting at career expos, creating pathways for the kids.
“We hope that it’s something they’ll look back on and say, ‘because of this, I’m where I am today’,” Carlson said.
The career expo will be May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the SRU Elementary cafeteria with 70 students anticipated to attend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.