Owego man charged with suppling drugs to Valley dealer
SAYRE — An Owego man is facing multiple drug charges after he purportedly supplied illegal substances to an alleged local dealer.
Tuan T. Vo, 35, was charged by Sayre Borough police with felony counts of manufacturing controlled substances and criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at a Valley hotel on Jan. 5.
Inside Vo’s car, officers found a leather satchel that purportedly belonged to Vo. Inside the satchel, officers discovered three casino rewards cards belonging to Vo, approximately 27 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of powdered cocaine and $764 in U.S. currency.
Local Ukrainian Catholic Church praying for homeland
SAYRE — As lives are shattered and lost amidst the airstrikes and firefights taking place in Ukraine, members of the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in East Sayre can only look on and pray.
“The Ukrainian Catholic religion is closely tied to our culture,” she said, sitting amid the pews of the church where she grew up and even got married. “Everyone here feels for the Ukrainian people. Many of our relatives who have passed on know what they’re going through, and it breaks our hearts.”
Slocum said church members are not surprised with the tough fight that has met the Russians — an adversary that, on paper, vastly overmatches the smaller Ukraine. As she sat in the pew reflecting on her family, the church’s history and the unbreakable bond it shares with Ukraine, itself, her voice cracked.
Pot prevails at polls
WAVERLY — Proponents of marijuana dispensaries in Waverly were on cloud nine following Tuesday’s general election, as residents voted to allow the businesses to set up shop within the municipality.
Specifically, the referendum asking village residents whether Waverly should opt out of allowing dispensaries was defeated 158-131, ending months of debate amongst members of the public as well as the board of trustees.
Sen. Schumer awards $2.75M grant to Waverly schools
CHEMUNG — There was a little luck in the air for the Waverly Central School District on Thursday, as U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office announced that the district was awarded a $2.75 million grant that will transform the former Chemung Elementary School into the Chemung Center for Innovation.
Schumer explained that the the funding for the project was secured as part of the omnibus spending package for the 2022 fiscal year, and added that the endeavor “will bolster the workforce of a critically underserved rural area of the Southern Tier, will help dozens of students get the skills needed to obtain good paying careers, and will strengthen the preparedness of the regions workforce creating a job pipeline into local businesses.”
Inflation, supply chain crisis hitting Valley businesses
Ben Horton taps away at the front desk computer of Rolling Tire Shop in Athens searching for a price for tires — tires that might not even come in if they’re for a truck. Even if they are available, he would still need to break the news to the potential customer that the tires are likely 30 percent more expensive than the set that is on the vehicle now.
Ben, who co-owns the garage with his brother, Brian, added that it’s not just tires — prices are up for parts across the board, if they are available at all.
“The inflation is the highest it’s ever been in this business,” he explained. “It’s everywhere. Some parts are so hard to find that only the dealer is exclusively offering them. On certain tires, we can’t hit our unit goals due to the shortfalls — goals that are set by the company we’re buying the tires from.”
