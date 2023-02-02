WAVERLY — Waverly High School students will soon be zipping up, up and away as they launch themselves into a possible career path thanks to a new program being introduced at the future Chemung Innovation Center.
In step with the Tioga County Workforce Development Strategy’s recommendation to increase collaboration between local schools and businesses to prepare high school students for careers, the district will be introducing a “Drone Soccer” program in the next school year.
“Lockheed Martin, the area’s largest employer, has created a need in the market for skilled technical workers in the area of drone development and laser systems,” a statement from the district reads. “Additionally, employers on the I-86 corridor have identified the need for workers in battery storage technology, mechatronics, transportation and manufacturing, To support this need for workers, Waverly Central Schools would like to add additional programming to the schools to expose students to STEM careers through the addition of Drone Soccer.”
Drone Soccer is a five-on-five indoor competition where players use drones to block and ram other drones to prevent them from scoring. Participants in the program will need to learn how to build, program, fly and repair their drones prior to competing, which will teach them valuable engineering skills towards careers in aviation, district officials said. Additionally, drone soccer is the only education robotics competition that is also an internationally-sanctioned team sport.
“By participating in Drone Soccer, underrepresented students will be exposed to high-paying careers in the aeronautical field,” district officials stated. “The sport emphasizes teamwork, critical thinking, and familiarizes students with real-world industrial skills in engineering, programming, manufacturing and operational flight testing.”
The cost of the program is estimated to be just over $22,000, which will be paid for via grants, officials noted.
