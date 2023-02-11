NICHOLS — In a press release issued by the Town of Nichols, updates on the rent increase for Catholic Charities at 139 Roki Blvd in Nichols were provided.
In November of last year, the Catholic Charities Nichols office was notified by the Nichols Town Board that their rent was to be raised from $1,476 per month to $4,029 per month. Executive Director of Catholic Charities Renee Spear shared this information and expressed concerns over the increase at the board’s monthly meeting in December.
The Catholic Charities Nichols office serves as the Tioga Outreach Center and provides emergency financial assistance, food with a full kitchen and pantry, free clothing, and personal care items to families and other individuals in need. The non-profit organization has leased the building at 139 Roki Boulevard in Nichols for the last 10 years.
When Catholic Charities first came to the building, a school in Nichols had owned the property. The Town of Nichols purchased the building in 2017, to which the board started to contract with the organization with no changes in rent until now.
In addition, the Nichols Town Board moved into the building on Jan. 1, 2022, sharing the building with Catholic Charities.
The press release states that The Town of Nichols would like to address the concerns regarding Catholic Charities rental increase and that the the town was advised by New York State Comptroller’s office and the Town’s Attorney, that in accordance with NYS law municipalities, cannot rent or lease property below fair market value.
Catholic Charities was notified by the Town of Nichols on Nov. 1, 2022 that as of Feb. 1, 2023 the rent would increase, according to the press release.
Catholic Charities currently uses six rooms and a full kitchen at the outreach center. Tioga Downs additionally rents a room at the building and had their rent increased as well.
The press release further stated that the Town of Nichols realized a rent increase would be a hardship to Catholic Charities and approached Tioga Downs for financial help.
As a result, Tioga Downs and the Food Bank of Southern Tier have provided additional funding to help cover the rent increase for the entire 2023 year, the press release stated. Additionally, they have enough funding for the entire 2023 year to continue to provide their essential services to Tioga County residents.
Nichols Town Supervisor Esther Woods shared that the town worked with Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs to help the costs of the rent increase.
“He said he would, no problem,” Woods said. Additionally, she shared that the Food Bank of The Southern Tier worked with Catholic Charities for assistance in the rent.
Woods added that the Town of Nichols wants to ensure the public that the decision to raise the rent of Catholic Charities was out of their hands.
“It wasn’t up to any of us,” she said.
