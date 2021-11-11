Waverly: Board moves to opt out of marijuana dispensaries

WAVERLY — In a split decision Tuesday, the Waverly Board of Trustees narrowly passed a motion directing the village attorney to draft a local law to opt out of allowing legal marijuana dispensaries within the municipality.
In the 4-3 vote, trustees Jerry Sinsabaugh, Kevin Sweeney, Kyle Burns and Kasey Traub voted in favor of banning the establishments from setting up shop in the village, while Mayor Patrick Ayres and trustees Andrew Aronstam and Keith Correll voted against the measure.
The vote followed a lengthy discussion in which the board members traded points on the pros and cons of allowing the dispensaries — and after trustees had unanimously passed the law banning on-site consumption businesses — aka “cannabis cafes” — from the village.
The key reason for allowing the dispensaries would be the tax revenue benefits, according to Aronstam, who echoed the points that he had made at previous meetings.
“I view (dispensaries) as an opportunity,” he said. “One of the very few coming down the pike for a town like Waverly in the near future. The legal issues have already been settled by the state. The dispensaries in question will be high regulated and licensed by the state, much like liquor stores are today. My position is both simple and clear. Cannabis is going to be legal in New York and I, as an elected officials, have a fiduciary responsibility to insure that Waverly is well-positioned to benefit from it.”
But proponents of the opt out law countered that most state regulations have yet to be developed, and expressed hesitancy in allowing dispensaries when they are unsure of how much control the village would have.
“We don’t know any regulations,” Sinsabaugh said. “We have none in the village right now. If we opt out, we can always opt back in later once the state gets everything in line, and we can get our own regulations set up if we like it.
“We don’t know what we’re opting into,” he continued. “If we opt in, we’re making a decision for the village. Is it a good decision or a bad decision? Nobody knows. I don’t know. I can’t tell you if it’s bad or good. But until the state gets its own house in order, I’d like to ask the board to vote and opt out.”
Traub said he reached out to other communities similar to Waverly in states where pot is legal, and explained that they experienced a “great honeymoon stage” followed by a growth in problems such as an increase in illegally purchased marijuana since it’s cheaper than the licensed legal product.
That increased cost falls back to taxing structure of legal marijuana. In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. How exactly that 3 percent tax is divided is up to the town and village to eventually negotiate.
Traub also cited concerns about increased social issues that may stem from allowing dispensaries in the village, but Aronstam saw recreational marijuana use similarly to having the occasional alcoholic beverage.
”I am not pro-cannabis nor am I anti-cannabis,” he said. “Nor am I unsympathetic to those whose families have suffered from substance or ‘sin’ abuse. In fact, I spent a good portion of my younger years counseling youths on the very subject. But ... I see the vast majority of cannabis use as recreational, social or occasional. And like the occasional or social drinker, they seldom become burdens on society or hardcore users moving on to harder drugs.”
Despite that, Traub and others were also concerned about increased opportunities for kids to get their hands on forms of marijuana — especially edibles disguised as candies.
“There’s no way of policing that in schools,” community member Eric Gutierrez said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “If all of a sudden all this candy, brownies — all this stuff is readily available, we’re in trouble. I don’t know how we’re going to do anything if it just looks like a handful of Skittles. Granted, they’ll be able to get it regardless. But ... it’s always how much is out there. The more they have access to it, the more they have on hand. That is always the case.”
Traub also expressed concerns on what exactly the regulations would look like, and if dispensaries would be punished appropriately for violating those regulations.
“Right now, we’ve discussed that (the sticker stores) on Broad Street are illegal,” he said. “I’ve talked to our police chief, and he’s been given zero direction from the state on how to enforce that being illegal. Where we are right now, that scares me.”
Summarily, the proponents of the opt out law cited the lack of regulations from the state, and expressed a desire to do what they referred to as protecting the area’s youth over increasing the local tax revenue.
As for the “sticker stores” — the establishments that “gift” marijuana to customers after they purchase stickers — the state’s cannabis control board has declared them illegal. However, village officials have still reported that they’ve received no legal guidance for shutting them down.
The next steps for the legal dispensary opt out law includes the village attorney drafting the formal law and presenting it at the board’s next meeting on Nov. 23. If the board signs off on that draft, a public hearing on the legislation would need to be scheduled before the board can officially make it law. The village has until Dec. 31 to pass the law, or legal dispensaries will be allowed within the municipality.
