BARTON — The Barton Town Council approved the sale of several vehicles and the purchase of road repair equipment at its meeting last Monday.
The council approved the sale of a 2004 GMC Single-Axle Dump Truck, which Highway Superintendent Fred Schweiger believes can fetch up to $30,000 at auction, based on the current market for used trucks.
That truck has already been replaced, and the purchase of another new truck was approved by the council over the winter.
Additionally, the council approved the sale of a 1980 Mack Patch Truck, which is used to repair damaged roads.
Schweiger was unsure how much that truck could bring in at auction due to its age.
The money from the sale of both trucks will go toward the purchase of a Falcon 4-Ton Dual Burner Asphalt Recycler and Hot Box Trailer, which was approved by the council during last Monday’s meeting.
The equipment will cost approximately $43,000 and arrive in June, according to Schweiger
Schweiger said the new equipment is more efficient in terms of both productivity and cost.
The council also approved the starting salary of a new road crew member at a rate of $21 per hour.
In other business, Town Clerk Arrah Richards said she sent out 447 tax notices to residents, which amounted to $863,000 in unpaid taxes, out of approximately $4 million in tax liability.
Some of those have since been paid off, bringing the remaining amount of unpaid taxes to $837,000 as of Monday.
Additionally, Richards announced the fee for credit card transactions at the Town of Barton Municipal Building will increase to 2.95 percent on April 28.
