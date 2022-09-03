WAVERLY — Only days away from the return of students back to the classrooms at the Waverly Central School District, district officials on Thursday answered questions from parents on the preparations for when kids come back to school.
To start, athletic director Rich McIntosh reported that 28 percent of middle school and high school students are participating in fall sports this season.
“This is going to be a great year for us — the year of the wolverine,” he said. “These are the biggest numbers for fall sports that I can recall.”
Specifically, McIntosh explained that Waverly is offering 15 sports programs this season:
Modified, JV and Varsity football
Modified and Varsity girls swimming and diving
Modified and Varsity girls soccer
Modified and Varsity boys soccer
Modified and Varsity cross country
JV and Varsity girls volleyball
Modified and Varsity cheerleading.
In total, 249 students will be participating in fall sports this season, McIntosh noted.
Academically, Waverly is one of the few districts in the region that is fully staffed ahead of classes resuming, according to Superintendent Eric Knolles.
“We’re ready,” he said. “Our class size is good.”
Knolles acknowledged an influx of students to the district this year, but said the staff are prepared to handle the increase.
He explained that some students live in neighboring regions on both sides of the border, and pay tuition to attend Waverly. Specifically, that includes six students from Tioga, seven from Elmira, 15 from Athens and 43 from Sayre.
Knolles emphasized that those figures are not the amount of students that transferred to Waverly this school year, but the total amount of students from other districts for at least the last four years. He noted that fewer than 10 students transferred from Sayre to Waverly this year.
“A lot of those students are also the kids of teachers,” he added. “So that makes sense for them.
“As for why more kids are coming to Waverly, I think it’s the consistency we can offer,” Knolles continued. “We’re doing a lot of cool things and we can offer a lot through our programs.”
The superintendent noted that third, fifth and eighth grades are already capped out, and the district can no longer add students to those grades without needing to add staff.
Classes resume at the Waverly Central School District on Sept. 8.
