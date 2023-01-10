Teaming up to fight addiction

SAYRE — While drug overdoses are becoming a more common problem not just for the Valley but communities all across the country, more resources are continuing to be dedicated towards saving those lives that would otherwise be lost.
The latest example of that dedication will appear Thursday at the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie campus in Sayre. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Guthrie and CASA-Trinity will team up to host a community Narcan training event, where participants will learn how to administer the life-saving overdose antidote. Additionally, participants will receive a free Narcan kit.
“It’s ultimately about saving lives,” said CASA-Trinity Clinical Supervisor and Program Director Daniel Kizale on Monday. “It’s about education and breaking the stigma that comes with overdoses. It’s about giving people another chance at life.”
Kizale, who noted that he lost his younger brother to an overdose and has been in recovery himself for 10 years, knows the benefits of Narcan firsthand — as it’s been administered to him twice.
“I’m all for giving people second chances, third chances, 10 chances,” he said. “It’s about saving lives. We gave out 152 Narcan kits in 2020, and we want to get that number of 200 this year.”
He added that drug overdoses can affect anyone, from grade-school children to senior citizens.
“It’s up to the parents as to when they can start having age-appropriate discussions with their kids about overdoses, but the younger we can start having those conversations, the better,” Kisale said.
Guthrie Emergency Department’s Dr. Laura Walker explained that patients suffering from drug overdoses has become all too common in the Guthrie emergency room.
“It comes through these doors many times a week. It’s hard to even put a number on it,” she said. “Opioid use is very common and a big problem in the area.”
Walker noted that the training gives community members the power to save a loved one’s life and be prepared.
“It will empower family and friends to reverse an overdose and save someone’s life,” she said. “It’s a very trying, stressful situation where seconds matter, so having the training — knowing what to do — can avoid a situation where there’s panic and you don’t know what to do.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, overdose deaths are up 14 percent nationally, with Pennsylvania ranking third nationally in overdose deaths.
Walker acknowledged that many factors play in as to why drug overdoses are exceptionally high in the Valley and surrounding regions, but one key factor is a lack of resources — a factor that Guthrie hopes to alleviate by teaming up with CASA-Trinity.
“We do have wonderful resources here like CASA-Trinity, so making people aware that help is out there and there are ways to prevent or reverse overdoses is key to saving lives,” she said.
Community members are encouraged to RSVP by today by emailing or calling Jennifer Burgess at jennifer.burgess@guthrie.org or 570-887-5397.
