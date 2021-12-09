SAYRE – During the Sayre School Board’s regular meeting on Monday, a district resident addressed the board regarding an agenda item that recommended the approval of business manager Barry Claypool for the role of athletic director.
“I’m just curious how we could hire an already employee for another full-time position,” said the resident. “You look at the other local school districts and an athletic director is a full-time position, so I’m just failing to comprehend — and I know we’ve done it in the past — how we can hire someone who already has a full-time position to do another full-time position.”
The resident also inquired as to how many applications were received.
Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio responded by noting that the district received three applications for the position of athletic director.
“Two were internal and one was an external applicant,” Daloisio said. “The position is a paid position and has always been part-time here in Sayre.”
Daloisio went on to note that the former athletic director, Randy Felt, filled the role while also serving the district full-time as a social studies teacher.
Board member James Shaw interjected to say that only two districts in the Northern Tier League have full-time athletic directors, Athens and Towanda.
Claypool was unanimously approved for the position.
Another resident inquired about who parents can contact regarding a sport, and they referred to a time this past fall when they couldn’t get ahold of a coach or Felt.
“We do have a chain of communication,” said Daloisio. “If you do reach out to the first point of contact — whether it be a coach or the athletic director — and they don’t respond to you, you should contact the building principal; if that person doesn’t respond to you, then you should reach out to me.”
She noted that the chain of communication is the same for both high school and elementary, and for both athletics and recreation.
At the end of the meeting, the board held some discussion regarding the district’s athletics and recreation in an effort to make a plan for years to come.
Several areas in need of improvement were identified, including communication between the district and parents, as well as the signup process.
Shaw recommended that the district reevaluate how many sports should be offered in Sayre.
“We co-op with Athens for soccer and for swimming, (and) we have dwindling numbers,” said Shaw. “We offer four fall sports for boys, and we’re a small school. And then the talent gets spread out over those four teams.”
Quattrini agreed with Shaw but noted that the athletic committee would have to look into such a reevaluation. Daloisio noted that some comparisons can be made with the district’s current enrollment number to determine how many sports would be appropriate for each season.
