SAYRE — A community-led town hall meeting was held Thursday at the Sayre Elks banquet hall to discuss the future of the educational system in Athens and Sayre.
The discussion was based on the possible merger between the two school districts.
Members of both communities solicited input in regards to the merger and topics such as representation of school history, merging sports teams, and academics.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage was on hand Thursday, while Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio was absent.
“This process has taken decades, about 25 years,” said Stage. “I think it is a community-driven decision. We have a lot of issues that we have to address, not just education and it takes a big community effort.”
“A merger doesn’t always solve the problem of high taxes and academic opportunities,” he continued. “Kids (in some cases) aren’t going to get more. Taxpayers are going to be burdened, and in those situations you have to think outside the box creatively.”
Stage noted that it is logistically impossible for the merge to happen by next year, but it is possible over the long term with time and effort.
“My focus is if we are talking about our Valley, we have to talk about all kids and opportunities in the short term. If a merger works in the long term, that’s great. That’s the ultimate goal,” said Stage.
“History has said, school mergers don’t work unless there’s a lot of stakeholder buy-in and a commitment. I’m not saying it won’t happen but let’s think about other ways to make sure our kids have what they need so that we produce a student that is competitive, and goes into a career path that they feel passionate about,” he added.
Stage shared his proposal for a short-term fix before a full merger could realistically happen.
“Sending all students, grades 9 through 12 from Sayre to Athens on a tuition basis beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, and I can’t tell you my board is going to say yes and submit that formal request to Sayre but I recommend it,” he said. “My reasoning is, the academic opportunity should be at the forefront of our discussions. So, if we are going to talk about a co-op for athletics, we should think of a kind of co-op for academics.”
Members of the community shared their thoughts on the possible tuition-based plan or merger were to happen.
“We should not be in a situation where we are having to pull our kids from a district because the school is lacking in so many opportunities right now that we have to consider paying tuition to another public school to be able to offer them those opportunities,” said one Sayre parent.
“Forget high school, we need to focus on the little kids coming up and figure out what we’re going to do for the future of the Valley,” one resident said.
“Whatever you care about, whether it’s academics or sports, we all care about our kids,” another resident said. “Why should we have one school with 1,000 kids and one with 20 kids graduating. It’s not right for the kids. We need to even it out.”
Margaret Barry, a former Sayre School Board member who organized Thursday’s town hall, said any plan should include the entire community being equal partners.
“I think we should be looking at physical consolidation, so we’re equal partners, versus us (Sayre) being absorbed essentially,” said Barry. “We need to do this as a community together.”
“We don’t have true representation on the board and policy,” she added. “At Sayre, we have taxation without representation.”
Current school board members encouraged parents and residents to use their voices.
“You have to get involved, you have to be an involved parent, and an involved citizen if you want to see changes on your board,” said Athens School Board Vice President Kathy Jo Minnick.
“Encourage your boards to keep the conversations moving forward, support them, encourage them, don’t let them forget about it if you really want it to happen,” said Stage.
“I do think we have to bring outside consultants in and see the data and the facts on whether a merger works and how it’s going to work,” he added. “We’re looking at six buildings, we’re looking at 250 faculty, we’re looking at two different contracts, two different budgets, two different sets of debt, two different governing boards with two different sets of policies, two mission statements. It’s very complicated.”
Stage added that additional complications with the merger would be staffing.
“The staffing situation is kind of going to solve itself because it’s going to involve the Department of Education and there is potential for retirements, although we do have a teacher crisis,” he said. “There might become a pool of teachers that if they did come to Athens, these teachers might be furloughed for a period of time, but Athens would be forced to pick them up on a seniority basis. But, I think the conversation would be what could Athens and Sayre do to encourage some retirements and moving on.”
The discussion on the possible merger between the neighboring schools will continue at future school board meetings.
“We have to move forward, we have to do the right thing, we have to start working together,” said Pat Gillette, one of the moderators at the meeting.
On Friday, Stage and Daloisio released the following statement: “We can easily say that the discussion surrounding a school merger between Athens Area School District and Sayre Area School district has circulated for decades. I think both of our district’s elected school board members are hearing various points of view about a school merger. We have always been good neighbors and sought ways to share services and/or resources. In recent months, the conversation about merging has increased as a result of athletic issues and co-op discussions. Both boards continue to explore options that will benefit our students and our community. Our boards will be discussing this topic at their next few board meetings. We encourage all interested individuals to stay current by attending board meetings and following all district-related social media pages. Meeting dates and locations can be found on each district’s website.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.