ITHACA — An Ithaca woman was killed by a gunshot wound Wednesday after a shootout ensued between police and the man suspected of abducting her.
According to a press release issued by The New York State Police, a reported abduction of an adult female was alerted to State Police in Ithaca on April 5 at approximately 7:22 a.m. in the Town of Ithaca.
State Police responded to the report and a witness informed police that the victim was Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca. The witness told police that David was forced into a white SUV by the suspect, Michael C. Davis, 34, of Richmond, VA, against her will.
State Police shared that an endangered adult alert was then issued statewide by New York State Police and the New York State Intelligence Center with information about the victim, suspect and vehicle.
In addition, a command post was established at State Police Ithaca and a search had begun.
State Police noted that David and Davis were in a previous relationship and have a four-year-old child together.
The suspect vehicle was detected on I-495 traveling into the state of Virginia at approximately 9:25 p.m. Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle, at which time the operator of the vehicle, Davis, sped off from the scene.
Virginia State Police then began a pursuit for Davis, which ended when his vehicle crashed in a wooded area at approximately 10:05 p.m.
Davis then began firing at Virginia State Police. After police returned fire, Davis was critically wounded and transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital and is in critical condition.
David was found deceased outside the vehicle at the crash with an apparent gunshot wound. State Police noted that her cause of death is pending investigation and an autopsy was scheduled for April 6.
With the investigation still ongoing, any updates will be posted to the New York State Police Newsroom.
