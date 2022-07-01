SAYRE — The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Cancer Center accepted a donation of 80 blankets from Williams Subaru on Thursday.
Representatives from Williams Subaru in Sayre donated the blankets as a part of Subaru’s national Share The Love campaign.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society have partnered with Subaru for several years to spread hope to those fighting cancer by delivering warm blankets to patients.
Vice President of Williams Subaru of Sayre Dalton Williams said he was happy to donate to the patients of Guthrie. “We’re really proud to be here today,” he said.
“This is our sixth year in our partnership with Guthrie. It’s very special for us at Williams Subaru to take a moment out of our day and bring some messages of hope along with these blankets to hopefully brighten some peoples’ day and give them some warmth during a very difficult time,” he added.
Family Nurse Practitioner and Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Schecter said she is glad to see the blankets each year. “We take care of cancer patients all throughout their treatments and the donations from Subaru have become really important to them.”
“They look forward to it every year,” she added. “We see patients bring them in every treatment visit and also take the blankets home. It’s really important to the community and our patients,” she said.
“At Williams Auto Group we are always trying to take a pause out of our day to think of others, whether it’s here at the hospital or local charities,” Williams said.
“Throughout some of our other dealerships, we are continuing the tradition of writing the messages of hope, asking our customers and team members to write uplifting messages to these patients,” he added.
Williams noted that he looks forward to future donations with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
