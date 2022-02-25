SAYRE — Epiphany School will have registration for the 2022-2023 school year from Feb. 28 to March 10, school officials announced.

Pre-K 3 students must be three years old by Sept. 1, Pre-K 4 students must be four years old by Sept. 1. Kindergarten students must be five years old by Sept. 1, 2022.

Please call Epiphany School at 570-888-5802 to make an appointment to register. Parents are asked to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate and immunization record.

Please visit Epiphany School’s website or Facebook page for more information.

Recommended for you

Load comments