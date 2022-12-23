Variably cloudy with snow showers. Morning high of 38F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council formally adopted its 2023 budget at their December meeting.
Residents of Athens Borough will not see any increase in their property taxes or sewer rates in 2023.
The 2023 spending plan is for $2,836,097, which is down from $2,937,680 in this year’s budget, according to a press release from the borough.
The 2023 spending plan is broken up into five parts:
$1,670,027 in the general fund;
$12,000 in the library fund;
$99,400 in the street maintenance fund;
$47,700 in the fire equipment fund;
$1,006,970 in the sewer revenue fund.
The borough’s real estate tax levy will remain at 20.00 mills.
In the press release given out at their October meeting, borough officials did warn residents and business owners that taxes are likely to go up in the coming years.
“Residents and business owners should prepare for minor tax increases in the near future, reflecting the increase in expenses,” borough officials said.
The borough’s sewer rates will remain the same in 2023. Currently they are set at $145 per quarter for residential and $145 per quarter or $11.62 per thousand gallons, whichever is greater, for commercial.
