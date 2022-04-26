Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month

SAYRE — April is National Donate Life Month, and Robert Packer Hospital was one of many hospitals across the country to raise the Donate Life flag in celebration of organ donation on Monday.
According to the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, nearly 106,000 people are currently on the national transplant wait list, and 17 people die every day while waiting for a transplant.
The flag raising ceremony, which was first held in 2006, returned after being canceled the previous two years due to COVID.
“When I think of events like this, I think of the selflessness of those who donate, the recipients and their families, and the families of the donors,” said Vanessa Kabes, the Interim Assistant Manager of the ICU at Robert Packer Hospital.
On hand to celebrate the event were Jessica Callear and her daughter Hazel, who underwent a liver transplant at 10 months old.
Callear gave part of her own liver to help save Hazel, who will soon celebrate her sixth birthday.
“It’s a great opportunity to be thankful for what Hazel’s gone through,” she said. “Next month is her five-year transplant anniversary, so this is a very special day for us.”
“(It was) a relief, because she was on the list and we weren’t getting any good offers, and she was unfortunately getting sicker and sicker by the day,” Callear said of the time leading up to the transplant. “It was a little bit of relief for all of us when we had a match and we had a date and we just wanted to get it done so she could start getting better.”
And over the past five years, Hazel has indeed gotten better. She will be in kindergarten next year and said her favorite thing to do is ride her bike.
According to the HRSA, one donor can save the lives of eight people, and enhance the lives of 75 more.
“If we can’t use them, there’s so many people in their time of need that can benefit from them,” Callear said. “I know it sounds scary, but if we’re not here to use them, there’s so many people — especially kids — that get a second chance at life.”
Those interested in becoming organ donors can find more information and sign up at www.donatelife.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.