At the Sayre Historical Society Board meeting in February, President Mary Lou Palmer reported on several recent communications with the society regarding oral histories, artifacts and requests for information.
Steve Bowen reported that the new fire alarm system has been installed and that the electrical upgrades are in progress. The electrical contractor Triple V is waiting for parts to complete the job. Both projects were completed with grant funding and both grants have been approved.
Henry Farley reported in the gift shop report that he is looking for some new clothing items for the shop for the coming season.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that membership renewal letters are being sent out. The membership which includes four issues of the museum publication the Sayre Quarterly is a great gift for someone hard to buy for.
Henry Farley reported in the publicity report that Jesse Buck had completed the video on the Sayre Museum, and it has been posted on the Sayre Business Associations Facebook page. There have been over 1,000 views of the video. Advertising for the Annual Meeting will begin soon.
Meade Murtland reported that the events committee will be meeting Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. to finalize the plans for the Annual Meeting of the Society which will beheld on March 26, at the Sayre Elks Club. The event will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a box lunch followed by the meeting and a program on the Williamsport to Elmira railroad presented by Sayre native Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst.
Mike Frantz reported that collections work nights resumed this month. The collection of Sayre Times newspapers was organized and a total of 29 separate issues ranging in date from March 13, 1891, to Jan. 19, 1893, were documented.
Scott Chaffee gave a very informative report on the museum software package Past Perfect. This is used to catalog all of the gifts of artifact and manuscript to the society. The system can also track membership and monetary gifts to the society. Mike Frantz assisted Scott in his presentation. Mike reported that there are 2,240 objects, 427 photographs, 135 archives, 489 library and 888 accession entries in our Past Perfect as of Feb. 1, 2022, the reports presented gave the trustees much clearer view of what the system is capable of.
Recent items accessioned into PastPerfect:
- Marie Bendt Retter – Nurses cape from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Retter was a graduate with the Class of 1961.
- Karen (Horn) Duggan – A Sayre Historical Society Afghan and a family Bible belonging to Ralph Horn.
- Lisa Alexander – Four by four inch black and white photograph of the First National Bank of Sayre following the gas explosion, 1960.
- Ron Cole – Birth certificate from People’s Cooperative Hospital in Sayre for Elwood Earl Cole (Nov. 26, 1928), U.S. birth certificate for Elwood Earl Cole, and plastic bag from Art Reagan Jewelers, Sayre.
- James Nobles – Transcripts from the court docket of Sayre justice of the peace George D. Bonfoey covering the years 1926 to 1938 and newspaper clippings relating to George Bonfoey.
The following items were posted on the Sayre Historical Society Facebook page:
- Robert Adam, operator of Wilbur Hotel in Sayre – 5,777 people reached
- Two Sayre landmarks showing the foot bridge and the revolving time and temperature sign – 9,805 people reached
- Snowy day in Sayre showing N. Lehigh Avenue – 7,531 people reached
- J.A. Shedden’s Groceries and Provisions store in W. Sayre – 7,934 people reached
- M.L. Gore’s 1940’s photograph of the Evening Times building and trees in the Desmond Street Park – 9,949 people reached.
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information call 570-882-8221 or visit our website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook. The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
