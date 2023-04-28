WAVERLY — A multimillion dollar water infrastructure project that will update the water lines of over a dozen streets will finally kick off this year after the village board approved the low bid for the wide-ranging endeavor.
The village has been grappling with its aged water mains for years, as some are still made of wood and date back to the 1880s.
The problem was further exacerbated by the pandemic when material costs soared, taking the project’s old estimate of $5 million and ballooning it to $9 million just last year.
However, trustees this week were finally greeted with good news, as Vacri Construction Corporation’s low bid came in with a $5,821,668 base and an alternate of $618,332. With engineering, financing and administrative costs combined coming in just over $900,000, the total project costs will be well below that earlier $9 million figure.
To pay for the extensive project, the village will take out a 30-year bond with 0 percent interest, and also use a $3 million Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant and a $1.25 million Community Development Block Grant, according to village clerk Michele Wood.
The project will look to upgrade the water lines on at least portions of the following streets:
Clinton Avenue
A short loop of Chemung, Pine and Broad streets
Orange Street south of Blizzard Street
Orchard Street north of Clinton Avenue
Center Street south of Spring Street
Lyman Avenue west of Lincoln Street
Spring Street west of Lincoln Street
Lincoln Street north of Spring Street
Division Street
Athens Street
Center Street from Chemung to Spring streets
William Street
Garfield Street from Chemung to Spring streets
Elliot Street
Ball Street from Chemung to Spring streets
Ithaca Street east of Cayuta Avenue
Elm Street from Cayuta Avenue to Spalding Street.
“This has been a big project for us,” Mayor Andrew Aronstam said. “Vacri does a great job, and I really think we can put this as a feather in our cap to improve the Village of Waverly.”
