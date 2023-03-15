Spencer-Van Etten High School to present Little Shop of Horrors

Feed your need for theater as Spencer-Van Etten High School students take the stage to perform the sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors .
In this “deviously delicious” show by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, played by Spencer-Van Etten senior Jake Fitch, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his co worker crush, Audrey, played by Annika Walle.
This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn – as long as he keeps feeding it BLOOD ! Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II ’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination.
The 14-member cast has been rehearsing since the beginning of January under the direction of Spencer-Van Etten School District staff and a backstage crew of 10 students is being led by Student Stage Manager Greta Paasch.
“This has been a fun and challenging show to pull together. We have put in some long days, but the students have been amazing,” said Director Kat Wixted. “It has been so rewarding to watch them grow both on stage and behind the scenes.”
From directing to loaning props, staff from all three school buildings (elementary, middle and high school) have stepped in to support the student production. “It really does take a village,” added Wixted.
Little Shop of Horrors will be presented March 23, 24 and 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Clyde Speer Auditorium at Spencer-Van Etten High School, 16 Dartts Crossroad S pencer, NY. Tickets are available for $10 each and can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71315, by calling the High School Main Office at (607)589-7140 or at the door.
