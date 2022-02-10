Arts4All brings back annual Souper Bowl

SAYRE — Valley Arts4All held its annual Souper Bowl fundraising event on Tuesday with more than 200 people attending. The event was unable to be held in 2021 due to the pandemic.
“It’s been amazing,” said Valley Arts4All President Kurt Priester. “We were a little anxious, because we changed locations this year, but people came out in full force. I think we’ve done better than the past.”
A change in location brought the event to downtown Sayre, as soup was served out of Celebrations Black Diamond Café. Previously, the event was held at Harlan Rowe Middle School.
“You never know what COVID is going to do, and you never know how the school is going to have to react to it,” said Priester, who noted that Colleen Bentley offered the use of Celebrations. “We said we’ll do it as take out and then we should be pretty safe no matter what.”
As was the case with moving the festival to Riverfront Park this past year, moving the Souper Bowl to Celebrations this year was a way to unite all of the Valley around Arts4All.
This year all the funds raised during the Souper Bowl will be split between Arts4All and the Valley Food Pantry.
“I know with my students, I try to talk to them about (how) you have to give back,” Priester said.
When asked about plans for this year’s festival, Priester noted that planning is a year-round activity.
“Oh yes, we’ve been planning,” said Priester with a laugh. “I don’t think we ever stop planning.”
The festival is scheduled for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8.
“We’re going to have some special events for Mother’s Day,” Priester said. “We’re looking at more artisans than last year, and an expanded food court. We’re looking to be bigger and better this year.”
“We had so much wonderful participation, everybody came out in force last year,” Priester continued. “So we want to just keep growing it.”
