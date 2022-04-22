WAVERLY — Waverly Central School District officials and board members discussed several ideas on how to transform the former Chemung Elementary School into the Chemung Innovation Center.
And those ideas range from a business incubator to a farmers market — operated completely by students.
“We’re talking about ideas that bring intrinsic value to the community,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said.
The project was kick-started last month when U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the district would be awarded a $2.75 million grant to make the transformation a reality.
“A once abandoned school building will now be transformed into a site for job training, learning, and giving Southern Tier youth the hands on career experience to gain good paying careers after graduation,” said Schumer. “From clean energy to transportation, industry across the Southern Tier is seeing growth and new opportunity like never before and this will help lay the foundation for the next generation to enter these in-demand fields.”
The facility has been closed since 2016, and officials had been debating for years what to do with the property.
Knolles explained that the steps include establishing partnerships with local industry leaders and business representatives to begin developing a plan on how to best use the center to train students for the workforce.
“We want to teach kids the necessary workplace skills so that they can excel in anything they do,” he said. “Whether it’s agriculture, technology, welding, owning their own business — we need to remain fluid and flexible so we can best serve our students and our community.”
