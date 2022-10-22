The Valley area lost a legend on Wednesday when former Tioga Central athletic director, teacher and coach Jim Ryder passed away.
Ryder coached the Tigers’ baseball and basketball teams for a combined 54 years. In that time, he led them to 584 wins, 16 IAC division championships, nine league titles, three Section IV championships, and three State Tournament Final Fours between the two sports.
Back in 2011, Ryder was selected by the Morning Times as the No. 9 Coach of All-time in the Valley area.
Former Morning Times sports writer Tim Taylor wrote this article on Ryder when he was named to the Top 10 list. In honor of coach Ryder, we have decided to re-run the entire piece:
Morning Times’ Top 10 Coaches
No. 9: Jim Ryder
From free throws to home runs, there’s one name synonymous with the Tioga Central boys basketball and baseball programs of the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s and even into the early 21st century — Jim Ryder.
He mentored the Tigers’ hoop program for 32 years and baseball for 22, coaching in an era when both enjoyed some of the most successful and memorable moments in school history.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “You had great families like the Robinsons, the Doughertys. They were super athletes. They were super parents. How could you go wrong coaching kids like that?”
While Ryder received strong support from the families, he also said he got great backing from the school administration. He noted that practices were treated by the administration as an extension of the school day — a classroom on the court (or diamond), if you will.
“It was hard not to succeed,” Ryder said.
And succeed he did. Ryder compiled a combined 584 victories in the two sports. He took over as the head basketball coach in 1971 and coached until 2005, taking a two-year break in the early ‘80s.
After Ryder returned to the helm he had the pleasure of coaching a scoring machine by the name of Jim Ryder Jr. Father and son teamed to lead Tioga to the NYSPHSAA Final Four in 1988.
Ryder Jr. would go on to become the all-time leading scorer in Section IV, a distinction he held from 1988 until this year, when Harpursville’s Hannah Kimmel finally surpassed him. His 2,388 points are still the most by any male player in the section.
Clearly, the father-son relationship didn’t stand in the way of either Ryder giving his best. Coaching his son turned out to be an easy task for Ryder Sr.
“To be perfectly honest, it wasn’t difficult,” he said. “He was motivated to another level.”
In fact, every player on that team was dedicated to being the best he could possibly be.
“The 87-88 basketball team, that was a special team,” said Ryder Sr. “From junior high through high school, for six years, not one player missed a single practice.
“And every one of them has grown up to be fine individuals. Hopefully, I was a part of that process.”
While each team had its stars, the coach preached the team concept — in both basketball and baseball. If you weren’t a team player, you weren’t a player for Ryder. As former player Joe Robinson put it, the coach “didn’t take any crap” from his charges.
“He was a very disciplined coach,” said Robinson, a star on some of Ryder’s earliest teams. “Everything had to be in order. If the ball was at point A, you’d better be at point B. You had to work hard. You had to follow his rules. You became very disciplined playing for him.”
Robinson, now Tioga’s girls basketball coach, incorporated much of Ryder’s techniques into his game plan.
“A lot of the stuff I do with the girls, he did with the boys for 30 years,” he said. “I go to him with information. He comes to me with information. We meet at halftime. We go on scouting trips. A lot of what he did rubbed off on me.”
“I’ve enjoyed following the girls over the past couple years,” said Ryder. “I coached Mr. Robinson and it’s fun having him pick my brain.”
Ryder’s coaching skills weren’t limited to basketball. Tioga boasted several successful baseball campaigns and produced numerous quality players during his tenure in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
His ‘84 and ‘85 squads won Section IV Class C championships and went on to play in the state tournament, the ‘84 team placing second — with only 10 players.
Ryder noted that those too were special teams.
“We had players like Freddie Ulrich, Jack Horton and Randy Simmons,” he said. “They were a special group in baseball.”
“I had a great time playing both baseball and basketball for Mr. Ryder,” said Simmons. “Winning two sectional titles and playing in the state championship in baseball is something I will never forget. The attention to detail that was expected every day is something that has helped me well past my high school days.”
“He was probably — no probably about it — one of the greatest, if not the greatest coach I worked with in my many years in sports,” said former Morning Times sports editor Glenn Rolfe. “Combine knowledge, preparation and his persona, and he was a character, and without a doubt he was one of the best coaches in any sport. Jim could make a mountain out of a mole-hill, as witnessed by the 1984 Tioga Tigers baseball team and the powerhouse 1988 Tioga boys hoops team.”
After Ryder retired from teaching he stayed on at Tioga as the athletic director and basketball coach for a couple more years before finally calling it a career.
“It was very difficult, but it was time,” he said. “Every year is another couple of kids you get attached to and you want to stay with them.”
When Ryder is not out on the golf course, playing cards or entertaining guests, you can probably find him at a Tioga sporting event. He still supports the Tigers to this day and has not missed a home football or basketball game since leaving.
