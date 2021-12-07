ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens man is facing felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another car.
Dylan Teribury, 29, has been charged with two counts aggravated assault, a first degree felony; two counts of simple assault, a second degree misdemeanor; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second degree misdemeanor; and two counts of harassment, a summary offense.
He also faces one count of reckless driving, a summary offense; one count of careless driving, a summary offense; and one count of disregarding traffic lanes, a summary offense.
Additionally, Teribury faces a charge of causing an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, a third degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit, Athens Township police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 199 at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 and saw a car that had sustained heavy damage to the front end.
The occupants of the vehicle told police they were following a silver Ford F-150, and noticed it looked similar to a truck they “saw on their security camera a week ago where someone had stolen items from their house and loaded them into a silver F-150,” the affidavit said.
When the driver pulled over to take a picture of the truck’s license plate, the truck allegedly turned around and “drove head on into the vehicle where it was still sitting,” according to the report.
Police said in the affidavit that they observed tire marks leading from where the truck turned around to the other vehicle.
The driver at the scene was able to capture a photo of the truck’s license plate, which returned to Teribury.
Teribury was later apprehended and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility, where he is being held on $75,000 bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.