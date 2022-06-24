ATHENS — The Athens Area School District school board made changes to the district’s personnel at their regular session meeting on Tuesday.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage began the meeting with a pair of requests to the board – the first being the elimination of the assistant principal position at Harlan Rowe Middle School effective July 1.
The second request was to create a position entitled “Principal of Student Affairs” at Harlan Rowe Middle School.
Stage then requested the board to appoint William Clark as principal of Athens Area High School with a salary of $107,315. This will be a full time position.
Clark previously served as principal at Athens High before taking on the job of superintendent at Northeast Bradford. He retired from NEB at the end of this past school year after serving in that position for six years.
Additionally, Stage called for Corey Mosher to be named the Principal of Student Affairs at Harlan Rowe Middle School with a salary the same as his current position as principal at Athens Area High School.
Stage gave his justification of these changes.
“Mr. Mosher can provide the necessary support and resources to staff and students with grades 6, 7, and 8,” he said. “I would like Mr. Mosher to use his skill set to help systemic changes in that building.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.