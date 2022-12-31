Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on Aug. 9. It has been edited due to space constraints. The full version can be found online.
ATHENS — In a unanimous vote, the Athens School Board denied a request from Sayre to form a co-op for the next two football seasons during a special voting meeting on Tuesday night.
Prior to the vote, Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan and several parents voiced their opposition to combining football programs with the rival Redskins.
The Sayre School Board voted Thursday night to ask Athens to form the co-op after Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman and several parents told the Sayre School Board during a previous meeting that fielding a varsity team was unrealistic and unsafe for players due to lack of numbers and experience.
The biggest issue standing in the way of the Athens board voting for a co-op was the fact that if they did take on Sayre’s enrollment, it would have bumped the Athens program from Class AAA to Class AAAA. That means they would have been subject to a two-year postseason ban by the PIAA.
That was the main sticking point according to both Sullivan and the Athens parents, who did not want their kids to miss out on a chance to play in the PIAA postseason due to the co-op penalty.
“Our student-athletes would have to make the extreme sacrifice of forgoing the possibility of the District IV playoffs,” Sullivan said in a statement read by school board president John Cheresnowsky. “I’ve heard comparisons to last year’s soccer co-ops, that were successful, as a reason to approve this request. However, the co-op for each soccer team last year did not change our classification and (the teams) still had the opportunity to compete in districts.”
Parents also mentioned the possibility of lost playing time due to the student-athletes from Sayre joining team.
Sullivan mentioned that with possibly 28 Sayre kids joining the team, it would put the Athens’ total roster number over 70. The Athens AD said it’s already difficult to play a full junior varsity schedule due to other schools’ low numbers, which means with that many kids’ playing time could be impacted.
Sayre will now revert back to a backup plan of playing a junior varsity schedule this fall. According to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio they have received permission from District IV for upperclassmen to compete on the JV team. However, it is unknown how many Sayre seniors would choose to play at the lower level.
Tuesday’s vote was 8-0 with one board member not in attendance.
After the special voting session was closed, the Athens School Board opened up their regular workshop meeting and Superintendent Craig Stage began with a speech to the entire community.
In his remarks, Stage asked the Athens board to officially start discussions with Sayre’s board about forming a full athletic co-op agreement beginning in the 2024-25 school year. The reason it would have to wait until that year to start is because that is when the new classification cycle begins for the PIAA and they would avoid any postseason penalties.
Stage did not stop at suggesting a sports co-op deal with Sayre. The longtime Athens superintendent also asked the board to seriously look into several options, including one that would bring together all 9th through 12th graders in both school districts under the Athens’ umbrella.
The first option was for Sayre to keep their K through 8 students in their district while paying tuition for all high school students to fully attend Athens Area High School — that would include playing sports as Wildcats. The tuition would be paid by the Sayre Area School District, not by families, according to Stage.
The second option was to look into a complete merger of both districts, which is a more complicated process but would end up with a completely new school district from K through 12.
In April, the Athens School Board approved a two-part feasibility study that included looking at a possible merger with Sayre. Stage asked the board to have whichever company they choose to do that study to include his proposal on a tuition-based solution for Sayre’s high school students.
“Any time that we think we’re moving our community forward, then we are doing the right thing. So if this is a conversation where we find out that we’re able to improve opportunities, both academically and extra-curricularly, for our students and (at) no additional costs to our taxpayers or burden to our taxpayers, then it’s the right conversation to have,” Stage told the Morning Times after Tuesday’s meeting.
Stage admitted he doesn’t have all the answers, but he knows it’s time to start looking for them.
“I don’t know all the details. What I know is it’s been done (in other places) and it solves a problem that I’ve been hearing about for a decade now,” he said.
The Athens superintendent said the tuition-based proposal could be the bridge to a complete merger down the road.
“For the temporary time being it allows us to work on the bigger picture of what it looks like to help the whole Valley, but in the meantime it allows us to address the lack of opportunities on both sides of the fence,” Stage said. “I’m always solution oriented so I want to handle the problem now, and then I want to handle the problem long term. I think this is a positive solution, too. It benefits everybody and most importantly it benefits the students of the Valley.”
One possible issue with the tuition plan is that since it would only be for 9th through 12th graders what happens to the Sayre 7th and 8th graders who are currently housed in Sayre High School?
Stage said that issue would have to be discussed and worked out, but he stressed that any talks between the districts would be a move in the right direction.
“That’s part of the conversation and if they have the opportunity to look at their facilities and think creatively and think student-first then this might work and we might come up with a better solution. I just want to start this conversation and I think this is a viable solution,” said Stage.
