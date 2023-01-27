Beverage manufacturing company looking at moving to Waverly
WAVERLY — A bottle, can and co-packing manufacturer is ready to call Waverly home.
Best Bev, which specializes in manufacturing glass bottles and aluminum cans, along with custom sleeving, for beverages like soda and alcohol, will be relocating to the Waverly Trade Center on the Broad Street Extension, according to company president Ryan Uszenski.
“It’s something we’ve been looking at for the last few months,” he said. “We’ve been working very closely with (Tioga County Director of Economic Development and Planning) Leeann Tinney and the village mayor (Patrick Ayres), and they were a huge help for us to find the space we needed.”
Business owners voice concerns over Route 199 project
ATHENS — The state’s Route 199 reconstruction project has been a hot topic in the Valley since it was announced in 2019 — and with the project in full swing, the conversation has only gotten more heated.
The projected four-year reconstruction project runs 2.6 miles from Front Street in Athens Borough to the New York state line on Spring Street. Kriger Construction, Inc. is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.
The project has certainly caused some headaches for motorists and businesses since it began in September of 2020 with numerous business owners sharing their displeasure at municipal meetings and in the local media.
Tioga man arrested faces murder charges
TIOGA — A Town of Tioga man was arrested Thursday and faces murder charges, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
John R. Prentice Jr., 40, was charged with murder in the second degree and was brought to Tioga County Jail Division to await court C.A.P. court arraignment, according to police.
Police announced on Wednesday they were investigating the death of Laurie Hawthorne, 62, after she was found dead in her home at 184 Campbell Road with two gunshot wounds.
Sayre block party features mural of historic bridge
SAYRE — The Friends of Sayre Public Art and the Sayre Revitalization Initiative hosted a block party for the community on Friday.
A ceremony was held at the Blackburn 1897 to recognize the completion of the first in a series of murals to help beautify the downtown area.
The mural was painted by Frank Evans, owner of Sayre Hobby Shop. It includes a shadow of the bridge that once connected the East side of Sayre over the railroad tracks to W. Lockhart Street.
Waverly town clock fire remembered
WAVERLY — The Waverly Historical Society held a program Sunday that was years in the making. It was supposed to be held in 2020 — the 40th anniversary of a fire that basically took out an entire town block and took away the town clock that was the centerpiece.
Of course, COVID changed those plans, but Waverly Fire Department Chief at the time of the historic blaze, Ron Keene, kept the idea of marking the anniversary alive and was able to pull the program together for last Sunday.
Keene recalled the night when the call came.
The call came in at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, March 16, 1980, and in just a couple of hours the look of downtown Waverly changed forever.
Remains found in Chemung River identified
CHEMUNG — Human remains that were discovered in the Chemung River in the Town of Chemung last month have been identified as belonging to a missing Elmira man, city police announced Tuesday.
According to Elmira police, laboratory testing on the human jaw bone discovered by a boater on the river on May 11 confirmed the remains as belonging to Matthew Barber, 22, who had been missing since November 2020. Police noted that next of kin have been notified of the DNA results, which were provided by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center.
