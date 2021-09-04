SAYRE — Keystone Cards, the Valley’s own trading card store, is under new ownership. The name has also been modified to Keystone Cards and Games, to better reflect a broadened approach to the tabletop gaming industry.
Last Friday, Aug. 27, the business was officially turned over from longtime owner Rich Chernosky to four new co-owners: brothers Matt and Adam Brown and their respective wives, Shaina and Stacy.
In addition to being Bradford County locals, Shaina noted that the business is now veteran-owned with her, Matt, and Adam having served in the United States Army.
Adam and Matt are no strangers to tabletop gaming, having first played Magic: The Gathering — the game Keystone Cards is most well-known for — back in the late 90s.
“We started [playing MTG] back in ‘97, ‘98 and played for a few years there and kind of quit here and there,” Adam said. “Recently, I’d say within the last two years, we started getting back into it.”
That latest return to MTG is what eventually led to the two couples buying the business.
“We got to meet Rich and get to know him,” Adam said. “Pretty much one thing led to another.”
Adam explained that he was in the store one day when Rich mentioned retirement, so he simply asked Rich how much he wanted for it.
“He gave us a number and we said okay, we could probably manage that,” Adam said.
Shaina said that she and Stacy manage most of the daily operation of the business, while Matt and Adam are the brains behind what products they will bring into the store.
“I know the product to an extent, Stacy as well —she’s a Magic player — but [we’re] kind of all a team,” Shaina said. “We each kind of have a different asset or talent to bring to it.”
Adam noted that Shaina used her artistic skills to design many of the new logos for the business and banners for the front windows.
“She brings a lot of artistic talent to the group,” Adam said of his sister-in-law.
According to all parties involved, the transition of ownership has been a very smooth process and they haven’t run into any problems so far.
“I’ve been blown away,” said Shaina. “There’s always nerves when you do something new, but it’s just been really great and I think it’s because we’re family.”
Adam noted that they have also gotten to know Rich quite well over the years, and Rich has helped them keep their footing throughout the transition.
“I think that’s what we’re nervous about, is that everybody loves Rich,” Shaina said. “A lot of people have bittersweet feelings that he’s leaving ... but he’s been amazing and is still coming down to see everybody.”
“It’s made the transition smooth, I think, for everybody who comes here regularly because he’s still here,” she continued. “It’s not like we pushed him out, and we don’t want to do that.”
Adam said the biggest surprise during their first week was the amount of inventory that came with the store, which required a good deal of sorting.
“We had boxes and boxes of stuff we needed to go through,” said Adam.
“I think the ones who were shocked the most are the customers,” Shaina said.
She explained that with Friday Night Magic being their biggest event, between Fridays they gave the store a bit of an overhaul.
“We all worked together to kind of take things down, inventory, and then reset everything,” said Shaina.
She went on to say that her favorite moment so far was seeing the shocked expressions on the faces of their regulars when they saw the new look inside.
“Everybody’s given us some really positive vibes and reviews,” she said.
Shaina emphasized that they really want the shop to have a family-friendly atmosphere, where anyone can go to have fun.
“I think the best thing is that the community has a safe place to come and play and hangout,” said Shaina. “I think for a gaming store, the heart of it is that you’re not just there to sell product, you’re there to get people playing and to have a place to be with their friends.”
Current weekly events at the shop include X Wing miniatures on Wednesdays, MTG modern on Thursdays, and, of course, Friday Night Magic — which features standard-format play — on Fridays. All events are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Future events to be added to the schedule at Keystone Cards and Games include MTG commander, Flesh and Blood, MetaZoo, Dungeons and Dragons, and sports card trading nights. They also hope to expand their selection of products to appeal to gamers of all kinds.
“We’re going to get board games, and different types of tabletop games in here,” said Adam. “Just a variety [so that] anybody that comes in here will have something that they can look at and be interested in.”
For more information on Keystone Cards and Games, or to stay up-to-date on all their products and events, visit their website at www.keystonecardsandgames.com or find their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keystonecardsandgames.
