NICHOLS — Christmas might have come a few days late this year to Nichols, but the wait was well worth it.
On Dec. 29, the Nichols historian, Kem Hart-Baker accepted a vintage toolbox and all the tools which had belonged to Smith R. Bixby, a Nichols resident from long ago. His great grandson, James Bixby from Virginia made the trip to donate this treasure to the town.
Smith was born on the family farm in the year of 1850 past current day Roki Boulevard, just over the state line in Windham. For a while, he worked the family farm with his father, Jonathan. Approximately 1870-1875 at the age of 20-25 years of age, Smith began to learn and obtain experience in carpentry.
This occupation would continue for approximately 50 years until he went to work for the Hall and Lyons Furniture Company in Waverly, at the spry old age of 75, until some limited mobility ended his working career about 5 years later.
Between 1875 and 1925, he participated in constructing many homes and commercial buildings ranging from Owego to Lounsberry and Nichols and into the Bradford County, Pennsylvania area. His advertising advised both carpentry, general contracting and when his son, James began working with him around 1920, some electrical work was added.
Among his many projects were the former Judge Lounsberry mansion across the road from the “old” Depot Road in what was known as “Canfield Corners”, now know as Lounsberry area of Nichols. He also helped build the Delaware and Lackawanna & Western (DL&W) railroad station in Nichols and the “Toll House” for the Hooper Valley to Smithboro/Tioga Center toll bridge over the Susquehanna River at Nichols. In addition, he also helped with building/remodeling the Pumpelly House at 113 Front Street in Owego, which was originally built by Harmon Pumpelly ca. 1829/30. He also built and lived in his family home, once located on East River Road across from the old town highway department. This old home was destroyed by previous flood waters.
This vintage handmade tool chest is about 40” in length, 23” tall and 23” deep with removable, sliding shelves that are, by themselves, works of art. It was packed with all sorts of trim and framing tools used by carpenters in the late 1800s and early to mid 1900s. All handles on the many saw blades were made by Smith and have his initials burned into each of them.
Smith died in April 1940 at the age of 90 years, and is buried alongside his wife, the former Martha J. (Waterman), many of his ancestors & other family members in the Nichols Cemetery.
Many thanks to Jim Bixby for this wonderful donation along with a few family photos and the written story of his Great Grandfather. Special thanks to Mike Gillett (Jim’s cousin) for making the suggestion to donate this treasure to the Nichols Historical Museum. Office is open to public on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment. Call, text or leave voice mail at 607-206-1581 (cell) or 607 414-1067 (office).
