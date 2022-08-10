WAVERLY — A small ray of light has been shed on the recent closure of two cannabis gift shops on Broad Street in Waverly.
Capt. Shawn Nalepa of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday that three of the shops, also known as “sticker stores,” had search warrants executed on them on June 3.
Those shops were Mile High Accessories, Ground Up and Bmillz, according to Nalepa, who noted that the search warrants were executed with the collaboration of the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office.
Nalepa added that the the Bmillz Owego location was also searched.
Last week, Ground Up and Mile High promptly closed, with Mile High leaving a statement that said the Waverly location was closed after the “respectful request” of the DA’s office.
A representative at Ground Up declined to comment late Monday.
Bmillz was also the subject of a raid by law enforcement back in February. Despite both searches, the Broad Street store remains open.
All of the cannabis gift shops, also known as sticker stores, take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law — known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) — which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
The closures come six months after the New York Office of Cannabis Management stated that it would be issuing cease-and-desist letters to the stores.
Those who failed to comply with the letter “risk the opportunity to get a license in the legal market as well as substantial fines and possible criminal penalties,” state officials said.
No further details from the search warrants were available, as Nalepa noted it is still part of an active investigation. Attempts to reach the DA’s office for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday.
