Annual fall fair returning to Church of the Redeemer

SAYRE — St. Mary’s Guild, the women’s group of the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre will host its Annual Fall Fair on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chairpersons for this year’s event are Rose Carpenter and Amy Murrelle.
Featured departments include Baked Goods; an array of delicious, home-made edibles, candy, and canned items, Jewelry; a lovely variety of used treasures, and the Country Store, a favorite of our returning customers. The Christmas Shop features handcrafted holiday decorations and Christmas wreaths. The Book Store offers used books of all types and for all ages, at greatly reduced prices.
Raffle tickets are available for a small fee. First prize is a food basket with a $25 meat certificate; Second prize is a $75 gift card for Yanuzzi’s Restaurant; Third prize is a handmade quilt; Fourth prize is a 15-gallon antique crock; Fifth prize is six movie tickets for Sayre Theatre; Sixth prize is one half gallon of Vermont maple syrup.
The kitchen crew, Alice Bennett, Linda Murrelle, and Bonnie Garrity provide a delightful menu for Thursday supper and Friday lunch, including pulled pork sandwiches, chili, hearty vegetable soup, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs with meat sauce, and coleslaw. The dedicated dining room crew serves delicious assorted home-made pies for dessert. Supper is available Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. and lunch Friday starting at 11 a.m.
The Redeemer Fall Fair was started in 1962 and continues to be a favorite, pre-Christmas bazaar in the Valley. Proceeds from this event support church projects, various missions, The Bridge “Sleep Out”, and the Redeemer Community Free Dinner. The women of St. Mary’s Guild also sponsor a child in Uganda through Compassion International.
The Church of the Redeemer is located across from the Robert Packer Hospital at 201 South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre, PA. Parking for patrons is free in the church parking lot.
