ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Ulster man is facing a felony drug charge after allegedly being found in possession of over seven ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of marijuana last February, Athens Township Police say.
John Palfreyman, Jr., 42, is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance — a first degree felony — for possessing the methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit.
Per the affidavit, he also faces a misdemeanor charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance for possessing the marijuana.
Palfreyman was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, after a digital scale was allegedly found in his vehicle.
According to the affidavit, police “obtained information that there were illegal narcotics inside Palfreyman’s vehicle,” which had been impounded from an incident on Feb. 8, 2021.
When Palfreyman went to pick up the 1996 Ford Mustang the following day, he consented to a search of the vehicle, police said.
At that point, officers say they found 7.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.4 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale.
Palfreyman was recently sentenced for a May 2021 incident, where he was charged with two misdemeanor drug charges for possession of a small amount of drugs and other summary offenses.
A preliminary hearing for the Feb. 9, 2021 incident is scheduled for Feb 1.
