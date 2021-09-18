'We all appreciate you'

Penn-York Opportunities in Athens recognized its direct support professionals on Friday, as a part of a state-wide celebration that lasted the whole week.
“In our agency, a direct support professional is somebody who is really working with the folks we serve every day, to help them do everyday tasks,” said Niq Sinsabaugh, Assistant Director of Penn-York Opportunities. “It could be going out into the community and working on integrating them to become a part of it, or working on skills to live independently or help them work toward being able to live independently. It boils down to them helping out with almost every aspect of everyday life.”
Sinsabaugh said taking this week to honor direct support professionals is especially important, because they are often looked past when health care workers are celebrated, despite putting in just as much time and effort.
“It’s important because without those guys, there isn’t an agency,” he said. “A lot of times when there’s recognition for health care workers, direct support professionals seem to get overlooked a little bit, so we make sure that the folks who work for us know that we appreciate everything they do.”
“If you saw somebody out in the community working as a direct support professional, you might not even recognize it,” he added. “But that person is doing quite a lot to make sure the folks they’re working with have their needs met.”
Even then, Sinsabaugh feels that just one week is not enough to celebrate all the work direct support professionals do for the communities they serve.
“We try to do something throughout the year for them,” he said. “Because without those folks on the ground, helping out the individuals we serve, there really isn’t an agency.”
An already strenuous job has been made even more difficult in the past 18 months, with the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“If you look back three years ago, it seems like the job description has completely changed for a direct support professional,” Sinsabaugh said. “We’ve gone from being in-person, face to face, every single day for eight to 12 hours with people to now a couple hours a week here and there.”
Sinsabaugh says the direct support professional staff at Penn-York Opportunities has been undeterred in their efforts to continue helping the people they serve.
“We haven’t had an issue at all to make sure people get the services they need,” he said. “Our staff has been awesome at making sure everybody that we serve is getting everything they need, and without hesitation.”
State Representative Tina Pickett attended Friday’s celebration to present the Penn-York Opportunities staff with a proclamation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“I just want to say thank you,” Pickett told the staff members. “I appreciate what you do, we all appreciate you.”
