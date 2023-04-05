LITCHFIELD — After a heated township supervisors meeting in March stemming from accusations against municipal employees, Litchfield supervisors on Monday issued a written warning to the municipality’s road crew following their alleged conduct on the job.
While parked vehicles overflowed outside of the Litchfield Township Fire Hall, the monthly meeting of the supervisors was not quite as raucous as the previous meeting. A number of barbs were still thrown — namely at Supervisor Fred Tiffany, who, during the public meeting, accused road crew members of skirting their duties and using municipal equipment for their person benefit.
Township resident Glenn Akens, who said he has lived in the municipality for 62 years, blasted Tiffany for writing his statement that he had read in public accusing the crew members rather than taking his issues up to them privately.
“What’s happening is a disgrace,” he said. “You (Tiffany) are getting yourself into real trouble. You didn’t do your homework. This is not what a good supervisor does.”
After another resident questioned what action the supervisors would take, they gave their answer by approving a written warning to be issued to the township’s two remaining road crew members. A third crew member departed the township’s workforce for a new employer.
While the details of the written warning were not disclosed, Supervisor Toby Campbell noted that it would serve as a corrective action, and no further disciplinary action was expected at this time.
The written warning stemmed from a three-page statement that Tiffany read aloud during the public session of last month’s meeting. In that statement, Tiffany explained that he had reviewed security camera footage for the first week of February, which he said revealed to him that township employees spent a inordinate amount of time in the office and not enough time on heavy equipment.
“(U)pon reviewing the time sheets that the foreman describes the type of work being conducted, he indicated that ‘shop work’ was being conducted for four out of the six days,” he had said. “From what I viewed on the video footage, this was false.”
Tiffany’s statement went on to cite the municipality’s employee handbook a number of times for what he alleged were violations — including “serious misbehavior” such has dishonesty, theft and negligence of work; and using township equipment for personal use such as running errands.
Township Secretary Kathi Hunsinger later said the accusations were “completely unsubstantiated.”
Nevertheless, Tiffany’s statement resulted in many township residents lashing out at supervisors and the road crew to the point that Tiffany finally made a motion to terminate the accused employees due to “time theft.” That motion was quickly shot down by Campbell and Supervisor Kevin Merrill.
