SAYRE — A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail Thursday after allegedly punching and breaking the jaw of an employee at a local bar last month.
According to borough police, DD Donald Chandler, 37, was charged with felony-grade aggravated assault and misdemeanor-grade counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct — engaging in fighting.
Police explained that the incident began shortly after midnight on June 19 when officers responded to a Sayre bar for an unknown situation.
When officers arrived, they observed Chandler being held back by two other males while he yelled profanities. Police noted that Chandler was extremely uncooperative and refused to identify himself to officers.
The victim, who was working as a bartender and bouncer, advised officers that he had been punched twice in the mouth by Chandler. Police said the victim explained that he had been having a conversation with Chandler when Chandler became hostile with him at some point.
The victim stated that it was then that a woman known to Chandler attempted to pull him away from the conversation, and Chandler reacted by swatting and striking her. It was then that the victim stepped toward Chandler and stated that he could not hit a woman and to leave immediately.
Police said that victim told officers that was when Chandler punched him in the jaw. The victim then put Chandler in a headlock and Chandler was able to hit him in the jaw again before he was able to get Chandler under control.
Police explained that the victim later went to Robert Packer Hospital for his injuries, and hospital personnel discovered that his jaw was broken in two places and would require two surgeries.
Chandler is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
